All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)3216.667
Jupiter (Miami)2621.553
Daytona (Cincinnati)1929.39613
Palm Beach (St. Louis)1829.38313½
West Division
WLPct.GB
Fort Myers (Minnesota)3315.688
Clearwater (Philadelphia)2623.531
Lakeland (Detroit)2426.48010
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)2228.44012
Dunedin (Toronto)2228.44012
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)2128.42912½
Friday's Games

Jupiter at Palm Beach, 2, ppd.

Daytona at St. Lucie, ppd.

Bradenton at Lakeland, ppd.

Clearwater 5, Dunedin 4

Tampa at Fort Myers, ppd.

Saturday's Games

Jupiter at Palm Beach, 2, ppd.

Bradenton 3, Lakeland 0, 1st game

Lakeland 2, Bradenton 1, 2nd game

Fort Myers 8, Tampa 2

Daytona at St. Lucie, canc.

Clearwater 3, Dunedin 2

Sunday's Games

Dunedin at Clearwater, 2, noon

Jupiter at Palm Beach, noon

Tampa at Fort Myers, 2, noon

Daytona at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.

Bradenton at Lakeland, 1 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

St. Lucie at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

Palm Beach at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Clearwater at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Myers at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

