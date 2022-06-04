|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|32
|16
|.667
|—
|Jupiter (Miami)
|26
|21
|.553
|5½
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|19
|29
|.396
|13
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|18
|29
|.383
|13½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|33
|15
|.688
|—
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|26
|23
|.531
|7½
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|24
|26
|.480
|10
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|22
|28
|.440
|12
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|22
|28
|.440
|12
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|21
|28
|.429
|12½
|Friday's Games
Jupiter at Palm Beach, 2, ppd.
Daytona at St. Lucie, ppd.
Bradenton at Lakeland, ppd.
Clearwater 5, Dunedin 4
Tampa at Fort Myers, ppd.
|Saturday's Games
Jupiter at Palm Beach, 2, ppd.
Bradenton 3, Lakeland 0, 1st game
Lakeland 2, Bradenton 1, 2nd game
Fort Myers 8, Tampa 2
Daytona at St. Lucie, canc.
Clearwater 3, Dunedin 2
|Sunday's Games
Dunedin at Clearwater, 2, noon
Jupiter at Palm Beach, noon
Tampa at Fort Myers, 2, noon
Daytona at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.
Bradenton at Lakeland, 1 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
St. Lucie at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.
Palm Beach at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Clearwater at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.
Fort Myers at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.
