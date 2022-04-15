|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|5
|1
|.833
|—
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Jupiter (Miami)
|2
|3
|.400
|2½
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|5
|0
|1.000
|—
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|4
|2
|.667
|1½
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|4
|2
|.667
|1½
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|2
|4
|.333
|3½
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|2
|4
|.333
|3½
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|0
|6
|.000
|5½
|Thursday's Games
St. Lucie 4, Clearwater 3
Dunedin 7, Tampa 3
Palm Beach 3, Daytona 1
Lakeland 9, Bradenton 5
Jupiter 7, Fort Myers 5
|Friday's Games
Clearwater at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
Dunedin at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
Daytona at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.
Jupiter at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Daytona at Palm Beach, 6 p.m.
Clearwater at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
Dunedin at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.
Jupiter at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Dunedin at Tampa, noon.
Daytona at Palm Beach, noon
Lakeland at Bradenton, noon
Clearwater at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.
Jupiter at Fort Myers, 1 p.m.
