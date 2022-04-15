All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)51.833
Palm Beach (St. Louis)33.5002
Jupiter (Miami)23.400
Daytona (Cincinnati)24.3333
West Division
WLPct.GB
Fort Myers (Minnesota)501.000
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)42.667
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)42.667
Dunedin (Toronto)24.333
Lakeland (Detroit)24.333
Clearwater (Philadelphia)06.000
Thursday's Games

St. Lucie 4, Clearwater 3

Dunedin 7, Tampa 3

Palm Beach 3, Daytona 1

Lakeland 9, Bradenton 5

Jupiter 7, Fort Myers 5

Friday's Games

Clearwater at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Dunedin at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Daytona at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.

Jupiter at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Daytona at Palm Beach, 6 p.m.

Clearwater at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Dunedin at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.

Jupiter at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Dunedin at Tampa, noon.

Daytona at Palm Beach, noon

Lakeland at Bradenton, noon

Clearwater at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.

Jupiter at Fort Myers, 1 p.m.

