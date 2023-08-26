|All Times EDT
|East Division
x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Jupiter (Miami)
|25
|27
|.481
|—
|x-Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|24
|27
|.471
|½
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|22
|28
|.440
|2
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|16
|36
|.308
|9
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|34
|18
|.654
|—
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|32
|20
|.615
|2
|x-Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|31
|21
|.596
|3
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|26
|27
|.491
|8½
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|25
|27
|.481
|9
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|24
|28
|.462
|10
|Friday's Games
Palm Beach 3, Tampa 0, 1st game
Palm Beach 2, Tampa 1, 2nd game
Dunedin 6, St. Lucie 0, 1st game
Dunedin 15, St. Lucie 2, 2nd game
Lakeland 6, Clearwater 2
Bradenton 5, Jupiter 0
Fort Myers 3, Daytona 2
|Saturday's Games
Daytona at Fort Myers, 6 p.m.
Clearwater at Lakeland, 6 p.m.
Bradenton at Jupiter, 6 p.m.
St. Lucie at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
St. Lucie at Dunedin, noon
Daytona at Fort Myers, noon
Palm Beach at Tampa, noon
Bradenton at Jupiter, noon
Clearwater at Lakeland, 1 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
