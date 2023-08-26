All Times EDT
East Division

x-First Half Winner

WLPct.GB
Jupiter (Miami)2527.481
x-Palm Beach (St. Louis)2427.471½
Daytona (Cincinnati)2228.4402
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)1636.3089
West Division
WLPct.GB
Lakeland (Detroit)3418.654
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)3220.6152
x-Clearwater (Philadelphia)3121.5963
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)2627.491
Fort Myers (Minnesota)2527.4819
Dunedin (Toronto)2428.46210
Friday's Games

Palm Beach 3, Tampa 0, 1st game

Palm Beach 2, Tampa 1, 2nd game

Dunedin 6, St. Lucie 0, 1st game

Dunedin 15, St. Lucie 2, 2nd game

Lakeland 6, Clearwater 2

Bradenton 5, Jupiter 0

Fort Myers 3, Daytona 2

Saturday's Games

Daytona at Fort Myers, 6 p.m.

Clearwater at Lakeland, 6 p.m.

Bradenton at Jupiter, 6 p.m.

St. Lucie at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

St. Lucie at Dunedin, noon

Daytona at Fort Myers, noon

Palm Beach at Tampa, noon

Bradenton at Jupiter, noon

Clearwater at Lakeland, 1 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

