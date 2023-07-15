|All Times EDT
|East Division
x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|8
|7
|.533
|—
|Jupiter (Miami)
|7
|9
|.438
|1½
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|5
|11
|.313
|3½
|x-Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|3
|12
|.200
|5
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|11
|5
|.688
|—
|x-Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|11
|5
|.688
|—
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|11
|5
|.688
|—
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|9
|7
|.563
|2
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|8
|8
|.500
|3
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|6
|10
|.375
|5
|Friday's Games
St. Lucie 4, Jupiter 1, 1st game
St. Lucie 5, Jupiter 4, 2nd game
Lakeland 14, Tampa 12
Bradenton 8, Dunedin 6
Daytona at Palm Beach, ppd.
Fort Myers 6, Clearwater 2
|Saturday's Games
Daytona at Palm Beach, 2, 4 p.m.
Clearwater at Fort Myers, 6 p.m.
Jupiter at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
Lakeland at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
Dunedin at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Clearwater at Fort Myers, noon
Lakeland at Tampa, noon
Dunedin at Bradenton, noon
Jupiter at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.
Daytona at Palm Beach, 5 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
