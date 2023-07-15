All Times EDT
East Division

x-First Half Winner

WLPct.GB
Daytona (Cincinnati)87.533
Jupiter (Miami)79.438
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)511.313
x-Palm Beach (St. Louis)312.2005
West Division
WLPct.GB
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)115.688
x-Clearwater (Philadelphia)115.688
Lakeland (Detroit)115.688
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)97.5632
Fort Myers (Minnesota)88.5003
Dunedin (Toronto)610.3755
Friday's Games

St. Lucie 4, Jupiter 1, 1st game

St. Lucie 5, Jupiter 4, 2nd game

Lakeland 14, Tampa 12

Bradenton 8, Dunedin 6

Daytona at Palm Beach, ppd.

Fort Myers 6, Clearwater 2

Saturday's Games

Daytona at Palm Beach, 2, 4 p.m.

Clearwater at Fort Myers, 6 p.m.

Jupiter at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Lakeland at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Dunedin at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Clearwater at Fort Myers, noon

Lakeland at Tampa, noon

Dunedin at Bradenton, noon

Jupiter at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.

Daytona at Palm Beach, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

