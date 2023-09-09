|All Times EDT
|East Division
x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Jupiter (Miami)
|33
|31
|.516
|—
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|26
|35
|.426
|5½
|x-Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|26
|35
|.426
|5½
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|19
|42
|.311
|12½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|42
|22
|.656
|—
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|39
|24
|.619
|2½
|x-Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|35
|28
|.556
|6½
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|33
|30
|.524
|8½
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|30
|32
|.484
|11
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|30
|34
|.469
|12
|Friday's Games
Daytona at St. Lucie, canc.
Dunedin 7, Jupiter 3
Clearwater 7, Palm Beach 3
Tampa 2, Lakeland 1
Fort Myers 7, Bradenton 5
|Saturday's Games
Clearwater at Palm Beach, 6 p.m.
Tampa at Lakeland, 6 p.m.
Bradenton at Fort Myers, 6 p.m.
Daytona at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
Jupiter at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Clearwater at Palm Beach, 11 a.m.
Tampa at Lakeland, 11 a.m.
Jupiter at Dunedin, noon
Bradenton at Fort Myers, noon
Daytona at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
