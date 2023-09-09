All Times EDT
East Division

x-First Half Winner

WLPct.GB
Jupiter (Miami)3331.516
Daytona (Cincinnati)2635.426
x-Palm Beach (St. Louis)2635.426
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)1942.31112½
West Division
WLPct.GB
Lakeland (Detroit)4222.656
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)3924.619
x-Clearwater (Philadelphia)3528.556
Fort Myers (Minnesota)3330.524
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)3032.48411
Dunedin (Toronto)3034.46912
Friday's Games

Daytona at St. Lucie, canc.

Dunedin 7, Jupiter 3

Clearwater 7, Palm Beach 3

Tampa 2, Lakeland 1

Fort Myers 7, Bradenton 5

Saturday's Games

Clearwater at Palm Beach, 6 p.m.

Tampa at Lakeland, 6 p.m.

Bradenton at Fort Myers, 6 p.m.

Daytona at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Jupiter at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Clearwater at Palm Beach, 11 a.m.

Tampa at Lakeland, 11 a.m.

Jupiter at Dunedin, noon

Bradenton at Fort Myers, noon

Daytona at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you