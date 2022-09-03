|All Times EDT
|East Division
|x-first half division winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|34
|23
|.596
|—
|x-St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|29
|28
|.509
|5
|Jupiter (Miami)
|25
|32
|.439
|9
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|19
|37
|.339
|14½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|34
|21
|.618
|—
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|35
|23
|.603
|½
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|32
|22
|.593
|1½
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|29
|26
|.527
|5
|x-Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|23
|34
|.404
|12
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|21
|35
|.375
|13½
|Friday's Games
Jupiter 10, St. Lucie 5
Dunedin at Tampa, 2, ppd.
Lakeland 9, Clearwater 0, 1st game
Clearwater at Lakeland, ppd., 2nd game
Palm Beach 3, Daytona 2
Fort Myers 4, Bradenton 0
|Saturday's Games
Clearwater at Lakeland, 2, 4 p.m.
Daytona at Palm Beach, 6 p.m.
Jupiter at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
Dunedin at Tampa, 2, 4 p.m.
Fort Myers at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Dunedin at Tampa, 2, noon
Daytona at Palm Beach, noon
Fort Myers at Bradenton, noon
Jupiter at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.
Clearwater at Lakeland, 2, 1 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Lakeland at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.
Palm Beach at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Bradenton at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.
St. Lucie at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.
Tampa at Daytona, 2, 7:05 p.m.
