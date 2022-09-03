All Times EDT
East Division
x-first half division winner
WLPct.GB
Palm Beach (St. Louis)3423.596
x-St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)2928.5095
Jupiter (Miami)2532.4399
Daytona (Cincinnati)1937.33914½
West Division
WLPct.GB
Dunedin (Toronto)3421.618
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)3523.603½
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)3222.593
Lakeland (Detroit)2926.5275
x-Fort Myers (Minnesota)2334.40412
Clearwater (Philadelphia)2135.37513½
Friday's Games

Jupiter 10, St. Lucie 5

Dunedin at Tampa, 2, ppd.

Lakeland 9, Clearwater 0, 1st game

Clearwater at Lakeland, ppd., 2nd game

Palm Beach 3, Daytona 2

Fort Myers 4, Bradenton 0

Saturday's Games

Clearwater at Lakeland, 2, 4 p.m.

Daytona at Palm Beach, 6 p.m.

Jupiter at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Dunedin at Tampa, 2, 4 p.m.

Fort Myers at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Dunedin at Tampa, 2, noon

Daytona at Palm Beach, noon

Fort Myers at Bradenton, noon

Jupiter at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.

Clearwater at Lakeland, 2, 1 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Lakeland at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

Palm Beach at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Bradenton at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

St. Lucie at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

Tampa at Daytona, 2, 7:05 p.m.

