|All Times EDT
|East Division
x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Jupiter (Miami)
|21
|22
|.488
|—
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|19
|22
|.463
|1
|x-Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|19
|22
|.463
|1
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|13
|30
|.302
|8
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|28
|15
|.651
|—
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|28
|15
|.651
|—
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|27
|16
|.628
|1
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|21
|22
|.488
|7
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|19
|24
|.442
|9
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|18
|25
|.419
|10
|Sunday's Games
Jupiter 5, Daytona 3
Tampa 11, Clearwater 5
Fort Myers 14, Bradenton 7
St. Lucie 7, Palm Beach 3
Dunedin 5, Lakeland 1
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Fort Myers 9, Palm Beach 2
Jupiter 11, St. Lucie 6
Clearwater 4, Dunedin 1
Bradenton 14, Lakeland 13
Daytona 8, Tampa 7
|Wednesday's Games
Jupiter at St. Lucie, 2:10 p.m.
Fort Myers at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.
Dunedin at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Jupiter at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
Fort Myers at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.
Dunedin at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.
