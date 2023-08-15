All Times EDT
East Division

x-First Half Winner

WLPct.GB
Jupiter (Miami)2122.488
Daytona (Cincinnati)1922.4631
x-Palm Beach (St. Louis)1922.4631
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)1330.3028
West Division
WLPct.GB
x-Clearwater (Philadelphia)2815.651
Lakeland (Detroit)2815.651
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)2716.6281
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)2122.4887
Dunedin (Toronto)1924.4429
Fort Myers (Minnesota)1825.41910
Sunday's Games

Jupiter 5, Daytona 3

Tampa 11, Clearwater 5

Fort Myers 14, Bradenton 7

St. Lucie 7, Palm Beach 3

Dunedin 5, Lakeland 1

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Fort Myers 9, Palm Beach 2

Jupiter 11, St. Lucie 6

Clearwater 4, Dunedin 1

Bradenton 14, Lakeland 13

Daytona 8, Tampa 7

Wednesday's Games

Jupiter at St. Lucie, 2:10 p.m.

Fort Myers at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Dunedin at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Jupiter at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Fort Myers at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Dunedin at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you