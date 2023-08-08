All Times EDT
East Division

x-First Half Winner

WLPct.GB
Jupiter (Miami)1719.472
Daytona (Cincinnati)1519.4411
x-Palm Beach (St. Louis)1519.441
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)1125.3066
West Division
WLPct.GB
Lakeland (Detroit)2511.694
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)2313.6392
x-Clearwater (Philadelphia)2313.6392
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)1917.5286
Dunedin (Toronto)1521.41710
Fort Myers (Minnesota)1521.41710
Sunday's Games

Jupiter 8, Palm Beach 7

Dunedin 11, Fort Myers 9

Lakeland 8, Clearwater 4

Tampa 11, Bradenton 9

Daytona 5, St. Lucie 4

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Palm Beach at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Daytona at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

Dunedin at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Clearwater at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Bradenton at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Palm Beach at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Daytona at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

Dunedin at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Clearwater at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Bradenton at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Clearwater at Tampa, 2, 4 p.m.

Palm Beach at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Daytona at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

Dunedin at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Bradenton at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you