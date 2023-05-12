|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Jupiter (Miami)
|18
|13
|.581
|—
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|18
|13
|.581
|—
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|12
|19
|.387
|6
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|8
|23
|.258
|10
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|23
|8
|.742
|—
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|18
|13
|.581
|5
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|17
|14
|.548
|6
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|17
|14
|.548
|6
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|13
|18
|.419
|10
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|11
|20
|.355
|12
|Thursday's Games
Palm Beach 7, Jupiter 0
Dunedin 15, Clearwater 5
Bradenton 6, Lakeland 4
Daytona 9, St. Lucie 3
Fort Myers 4, Tampa 0
|Friday's Games
Jupiter 5, Palm Beach 4, 10 innings
Clearwater 9, Dunedin 3, 8 innings
Lakeland 3, Bradenton 2
Daytona 8, St. Lucie 1
Fort Myers 12, Tampa 1
|Saturday's Games
Palm Beach at Jupiter, 6 p.m.
Tampa at Fort Myers, 6 p.m.
Clearwater at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.
St. Lucie at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Palm Beach at Jupiter, noon
Clearwater at Dunedin, noon
Tampa at Fort Myers, noon
Lakeland at Bradenton, noon
St. Lucie at Daytona, 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.