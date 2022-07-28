All Times EDT
East Division
x-first half division winner
WLPct.GB
Palm Beach (St. Louis)1511.577
x-St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)1313.5002
Jupiter (Miami)1212.5002
Daytona (Cincinnati)815.348
West Division
WLPct.GB
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)177.708
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)179.6541
Dunedin (Toronto)1212.5005
x-Fort Myers (Minnesota)1014.4177
Lakeland (Detroit)1014.4177
Clearwater (Philadelphia)916.360
Wednesday's Games

Dunedin 2, Clearwater 1, 10 innings

Bradenton 13, Lakeland 5

Tampa 7, Fort Myers 1, 1st game

Tampa 3, Fort Myers 2, 2nd agme

Palm Beach 6, St. Lucie 4

Daytona at Jupiter, ppd.

Thursday's Games

Dunedin at Clearwater, 2, 4 p.m.

Palm Beach at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Daytona at Jupiter, 2, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Palm Beach at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Daytona at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

Dunedin at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you