|All Times EDT
|East Division
|x-first half division winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|15
|11
|.577
|—
|x-St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|13
|13
|.500
|2
|Jupiter (Miami)
|12
|12
|.500
|2
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|8
|15
|.348
|5½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|17
|7
|.708
|—
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|17
|9
|.654
|1
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|12
|12
|.500
|5
|x-Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|10
|14
|.417
|7
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|10
|14
|.417
|7
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|9
|16
|.360
|8½
|Wednesday's Games
Dunedin 2, Clearwater 1, 10 innings
Bradenton 13, Lakeland 5
Tampa 7, Fort Myers 1, 1st game
Tampa 3, Fort Myers 2, 2nd agme
Palm Beach 6, St. Lucie 4
Daytona at Jupiter, ppd.
|Thursday's Games
Dunedin at Clearwater, 2, 4 p.m.
Palm Beach at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
Daytona at Jupiter, 2, 6:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Palm Beach at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
Daytona at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.
Dunedin at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.