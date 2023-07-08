All Times EDT
East Division

x-First Half Winner

WLPct.GB
Daytona (Cincinnati)76.538
Jupiter (Miami)66.500½
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)39.250
x-Palm Beach (St. Louis)310.2314
West Division
WLPct.GB
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)94.692
x-Clearwater (Philadelphia)94.692
Lakeland (Detroit)85.6151
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)76.5382
Dunedin (Toronto)67.4623
Fort Myers (Minnesota)67.4623
Friday's Games

Fort Myers 3, Jupiter 0, 10 innings

Lakeland 8, St. Lucie 1

Clearwater 3, Palm Beach 2

Tampa 4, Dunedin 2

Bradenton 9, Daytona 5

Saturday's Games

Fort Myers at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

Palm Beach at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

St. Lucie at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Bradenton at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Fort Myers at Jupiter, 11 a.m.

Palm Beach at Clearwater, Noon

Tampa at Dunedin, Noon

St. Lucie at Lakeland, 1 p.m.

Bradenton at Daytona, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you