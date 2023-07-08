|All Times EDT
|East Division
x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|7
|6
|.538
|—
|Jupiter (Miami)
|6
|6
|.500
|½
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|3
|9
|.250
|3½
|x-Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|3
|10
|.231
|4
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|9
|4
|.692
|—
|x-Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|9
|4
|.692
|—
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|8
|5
|.615
|1
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|7
|6
|.538
|2
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|6
|7
|.462
|3
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|6
|7
|.462
|3
|Friday's Games
Fort Myers 3, Jupiter 0, 10 innings
Lakeland 8, St. Lucie 1
Clearwater 3, Palm Beach 2
Tampa 4, Dunedin 2
Bradenton 9, Daytona 5
|Saturday's Games
Fort Myers at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.
Palm Beach at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.
St. Lucie at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Bradenton at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Fort Myers at Jupiter, 11 a.m.
Palm Beach at Clearwater, Noon
Tampa at Dunedin, Noon
St. Lucie at Lakeland, 1 p.m.
Bradenton at Daytona, 5 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
