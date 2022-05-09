All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)189.667
Jupiter (Miami)1413.5194
Daytona (Cincinnati)1215.4446
Palm Beach (St. Louis)1116.4077
West Division
WLPct.GB
Fort Myers (Minnesota)1410.583
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)1512.556½
Clearwater (Philadelphia)1311.5421
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)1313.5002
Lakeland (Detroit)1214.4623
Dunedin (Toronto)918.333
Sunday's Games

Palm Beach 5, St. Lucie 2

Dunedin 7, Clearwater 3

Bradenton 6, Tampa 5

Fort Myers 9, Lakeland 1

Jupiter 5, Daytona 2

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Lakeland at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Bradenton at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Daytona at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

Palm Beach at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Lakeland at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Bradenton at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Daytona at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

Palm Beach at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

