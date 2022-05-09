|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|18
|9
|.667
|—
|Jupiter (Miami)
|14
|13
|.519
|4
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|12
|15
|.444
|6
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|11
|16
|.407
|7
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|14
|10
|.583
|—
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|15
|12
|.556
|½
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|13
|11
|.542
|1
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|13
|13
|.500
|2
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|12
|14
|.462
|3
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|9
|18
|.333
|6½
|Sunday's Games
Palm Beach 5, St. Lucie 2
Dunedin 7, Clearwater 3
Bradenton 6, Tampa 5
Fort Myers 9, Lakeland 1
Jupiter 5, Daytona 2
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Lakeland at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
Bradenton at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Daytona at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.
Palm Beach at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Lakeland at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
Bradenton at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Daytona at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.
Palm Beach at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.
