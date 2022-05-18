|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|24
|10
|.706
|—
|Jupiter (Miami)
|19
|15
|.559
|5
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|14
|20
|.412
|10
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|12
|22
|.353
|12
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|21
|11
|.656
|—
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|19
|13
|.594
|2
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|16
|18
|.471
|6
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|14
|19
|.424
|7½
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|14
|19
|.424
|7½
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|14
|20
|.412
|8
|Tuesday's Games
Clearwater 5, Fort Myers 4, 11 innings, 1st game
Fort Myers 5, Clearwater 4, 2nd game
St. Lucie 4, Tampa 3
Lakeland 8, Jupiter 5
Palm Beach 4, Bredenton 0
Daytona 2, Dundein 0
|Wednesday's Games
Fort Myers at Clearwater, 2, 1st game
Clearwater at Fort Myers, 2nd game (makeup game for April 30)
St. Lucie at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
Bredenton at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.
Jupiter at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.
Dundein at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
St. Lucie at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
Bredenton at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.
Jupiter at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.
Dundein at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Fort Myers at Clearwater, 2, 4 p.m.
Bredenton at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.
St. Lucie at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
Jupiter at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.
Dundein at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.
