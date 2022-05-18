All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)2410.706
Jupiter (Miami)1915.5595
Daytona (Cincinnati)1420.41210
Palm Beach (St. Louis)1222.35312
West Division
WLPct.GB
Fort Myers (Minnesota)2111.656
Clearwater (Philadelphia)1913.5942
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)1618.4716
Lakeland (Detroit)1419.424
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)1419.424
Dunedin (Toronto)1420.4128
Tuesday's Games

Clearwater 5, Fort Myers 4, 11 innings, 1st game

Fort Myers 5, Clearwater 4, 2nd game

St. Lucie 4, Tampa 3

Lakeland 8, Jupiter 5

Palm Beach 4, Bredenton 0

Daytona 2, Dundein 0

Wednesday's Games

Fort Myers at Clearwater, 2, 1st game

Clearwater at Fort Myers, 2nd game (makeup game for April 30)

St. Lucie at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Bredenton at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Jupiter at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Dundein at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

St. Lucie at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Bredenton at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Jupiter at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Dundein at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Fort Myers at Clearwater, 2, 4 p.m.

Bredenton at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

St. Lucie at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Jupiter at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Dundein at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

