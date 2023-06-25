|All Times EDT
|East Division
x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|37
|31
|.544
|—
|Jupiter (Miami)
|36
|32
|.529
|1
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|32
|36
|.471
|5
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|25
|42
|.373
|11½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|46
|22
|.676
|—
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|38
|30
|.559
|8
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|35
|34
|.507
|11½
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|33
|36
|.478
|13½
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|33
|36
|.478
|13½
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|26
|42
|.382
|20
|Saturday's Games
Bradenton 2, Lakeland 1
Clearwater 5, Dunedin 2
Tampa 9, Fort Myers 7
Daytona 6, Palm Beach 5
St. Lucie at Jupiter, ppd.
|Sunday's Games
Jupiter 1, St. Lucie 0, 1st game
Jupiter , St. Lucie , 2nd game
Dunedin 3, Clearwater 2
Fort Myers 9, Tampa 1
Bradenton 6, Lakeland 5
Daytona 12, Palm Beach 2
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Wednesday's Games
Dunedin at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
Jupiter at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.
Daytona at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
Clearwater at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Dunedin at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
Jupiter at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.
Daytona at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
Clearwater at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.
