All Times EDT
East Division

x-First Half Winner

WLPct.GB
x-Palm Beach (St. Louis)3731.544
Jupiter (Miami)3632.5291
Daytona (Cincinnati)3236.4715
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)2542.37311½
West Division
WLPct.GB
x-Clearwater (Philadelphia)4622.676
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)3830.5598
Fort Myers (Minnesota)3534.50711½
Dunedin (Toronto)3336.47813½
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)3336.47813½
Lakeland (Detroit)2642.38220
Saturday's Games

Bradenton 2, Lakeland 1

Clearwater 5, Dunedin 2

Tampa 9, Fort Myers 7

Daytona 6, Palm Beach 5

St. Lucie at Jupiter, ppd.

Sunday's Games

Jupiter 1, St. Lucie 0, 1st game

Jupiter , St. Lucie , 2nd game

Dunedin 3, Clearwater 2

Fort Myers 9, Tampa 1

Bradenton 6, Lakeland 5

Daytona 12, Palm Beach 2

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Wednesday's Games

Dunedin at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Jupiter at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Daytona at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Clearwater at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Dunedin at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Jupiter at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Daytona at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Clearwater at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

