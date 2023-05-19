All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Palm Beach (St. Louis)2213.629
Jupiter (Miami)2015.5712
Daytona (Cincinnati)1421.4008
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)827.22914
West Division
WLPct.GB
Clearwater (Philadelphia)279.750
Fort Myers (Minnesota)2115.5836
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)2016.5567
Dunedin (Toronto)2016.5567
Lakeland (Detroit)1422.38913
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)1224.33315
Thursday's Games

Palm Beach at St. Lucie, susp.

Daytona at Jupiter, ppd.

Fort Myers 2, Lakeland 1

Dunedin 4, Tampa 3

Clearwater 10, Bradenton 3

Friday's Games

Dunedin at Tampa, 2, 4 p.m.

Palm Beach at St. Lucie, 2, 4 p.m.

Daytona at Jupiter, 2, 4:30 p.m.

Fort Myers at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Bradenton at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Daytona at Jupiter, 4 p.m.

Fort Myers at Lakeland, 6 p.m.

Palm Beach at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Bradenton at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Daytona at Jupiter, noon

Dunedin at Tampa, noon

Bradenton at Clearwater, noon

Palm Beach at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.

Fort Myers at Lakeland, 1 p.m.

