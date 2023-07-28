All Times EDT
East Division

x-First Half Winner

WLPct.GB
Jupiter (Miami)1414.500
Daytona (Cincinnati)1115.4232
x-Palm Beach (St. Louis)1016.3853
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)919.3215
West Division
WLPct.GB
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)199.679
x-Clearwater (Philadelphia)199.679
Lakeland (Detroit)199.679
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)1413.519
Fort Myers (Minnesota)1216.4297
Dunedin (Toronto)1017.370
Thursday's Games

St. Lucie 17, Bradenton 3

Clearwater 7, Jupiter 0

Lakeland 8, Daytona 3

Tampa 6, Dunedin 5

Palm Beach 9, Fort Myers 4

Friday's Games

Bradenton 9, St. Lucie 8

Lakeland 8, Daytona 2

Dunedin at Tampa, ppd.

Fort Myers 6, Palm Beach 5

Saturday's Games

Dunedin at Tampa, 2, 4 p.m.

Palm Beach at Fort Myers, 6 p.m.

Clearwater at Jupiter, 6 p.m.

Daytona at Lakeland, 6 p.m.

Bradenton at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Palm Beach at Fort Myers, noon

Clearwater at Jupiter, noon

Dunedin at Tampa, noon

Bradenton at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.

Daytona at Lakeland, 1 p.m.

