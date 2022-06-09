All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)3617.679
Jupiter (Miami)2725.519
Palm Beach (St. Louis)2131.40414½
Daytona (Cincinnati)2132.39615
West Division
WLPct.GB
Fort Myers (Minnesota)3518.660
Clearwater (Philadelphia)2825.5287
Lakeland (Detroit)2628.481
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)2430.44411½
Dunedin (Toronto)2430.44411½
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)2430.44411½
Wednesday's Games

Palm Beach 7 Tampa 0, 1st game

Tampa 13, Palm Beach 3, 2nd game

Jupiter 5, St. Lucie 4, 10 innings

Lakeland 11, Dunedin 3

Clearwater 4, Bradenton 2

Fort Myers 3, Daytona 2

Thursday's Games

Tampa 4, Palm Beach 0

St. Lucie 8, Jupiter 3

Dunedin 12, Lakeland 5

Bradenton 3, Clearwater 0

Daytona 10, Fort Myers 6

Friday's Games

St. Lucie at Jupiter, noon

Palm Beach at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Clearwater at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Myers at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

St. Lucie at Jupiter, 6 p.m.

Palm Beach at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Clearwater at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Myers at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

