|All Times EDT
|East Division
|x-first half division winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|25
|20
|.556
|—
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|24
|20
|.545
|½
|Jupiter (Miami)
|21
|23
|.477
|3½
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|14
|28
|.333
|9½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|29
|16
|.644
|—
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|26
|18
|.591
|2½
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|25
|18
|.581
|3
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|21
|22
|.488
|7
|x-Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|18
|24
|.429
|9½
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|15
|29
|.341
|13½
|Thursday's Games
Fort Myers at Palm Beach, susp.
Tampa 6, Bradenton 5, 10 innings
Lakeland 7, St. Lucie 2
Dunedin 7, Jupiter 2
Clearwater at Daytona, ppd.
|Friday's Games
Clearwater at Daytona, 2, 5:05 p.m.
Bradenton at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
Fort Myers at Palm Beach, 2, 6:30 p.m.
St. Lucie at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.
Jupiter at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
St. Lucie at Lakeland, 6 p.m.
Fort Myers at Palm Beach 6 p.m.
Bradenton at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
Jupiter at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Clearwater at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Bradenton at Tampa, noon
Fort Myers at Palm Beach, noon
Jupiter at Dunedin, noon
St. Lucie at Lakeland, 1 p.m.
Clearwater at Daytona, 5:35 p.m.
