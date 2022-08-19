All Times EDT
East Division
x-first half division winner
WLPct.GB
x-St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)2520.556
Palm Beach (St. Louis)2420.545½
Jupiter (Miami)2123.477
Daytona (Cincinnati)1428.333
West Division
WLPct.GB
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)2916.644
Dunedin (Toronto)2618.591
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)2518.5813
Lakeland (Detroit)2122.4887
x-Fort Myers (Minnesota)1824.429
Clearwater (Philadelphia)1529.34113½
Thursday's Games

Fort Myers at Palm Beach, susp.

Tampa 6, Bradenton 5, 10 innings

Lakeland 7, St. Lucie 2

Dunedin 7, Jupiter 2

Clearwater at Daytona, ppd.

Friday's Games

Clearwater at Daytona, 2, 5:05 p.m.

Bradenton at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Myers at Palm Beach, 2, 6:30 p.m.

St. Lucie at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Jupiter at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

St. Lucie at Lakeland, 6 p.m.

Fort Myers at Palm Beach 6 p.m.

Bradenton at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Jupiter at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Clearwater at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Bradenton at Tampa, noon

Fort Myers at Palm Beach, noon

Jupiter at Dunedin, noon

St. Lucie at Lakeland, 1 p.m.

Clearwater at Daytona, 5:35 p.m.

