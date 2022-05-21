|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|26
|11
|.703
|—
|Jupiter (Miami)
|19
|17
|.528
|6½
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|16
|21
|.432
|10
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|13
|23
|.361
|12½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|24
|12
|.667
|—
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|20
|16
|.556
|4
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|17
|19
|.472
|7
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|16
|19
|.457
|7½
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|15
|21
|.417
|9
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|15
|22
|.405
|9½
|Friday's Games
Fort Myers 3, Clearwater 1, 1st game
Fort Myers 3, Clearwater 0, 2nd game
Bradenton at Palm Beach, ppd.
Tampa 7, St. Lucie 3
Jupiter at Lakeland, ppd.
Dundein 4, Daytona 0, 8 innings
|Saturday's Games
Bradenton at Palm Beach, 2, 4 p.m.
Jupiter at Lakeland, 2, 4:30 p.m.
St. Lucie at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
Fort Myers at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.
Dundein at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
St. Lucie at Tampa, noon
Bradenton at Palm Beach, noon
Fort Myers at Clearwater, noon
Jupiter at Lakeland, 1 p.m.
Dundein at Daytona, 5:35 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Clearwater at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
St. Lucie at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Fort Myers at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.
Palm Beach at Daytona, 7 p.m.
