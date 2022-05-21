All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)2611.703
Jupiter (Miami)1917.528
Daytona (Cincinnati)1621.43210
Palm Beach (St. Louis)1323.36112½
West Division
WLPct.GB
Fort Myers (Minnesota)2412.667
Clearwater (Philadelphia)2016.5564
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)1719.4727
Lakeland (Detroit)1619.457
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)1521.4179
Dunedin (Toronto)1522.405
Friday's Games

Fort Myers 3, Clearwater 1, 1st game

Fort Myers 3, Clearwater 0, 2nd game

Bradenton at Palm Beach, ppd.

Tampa 7, St. Lucie 3

Jupiter at Lakeland, ppd.

Dundein 4, Daytona 0, 8 innings

Saturday's Games

Bradenton at Palm Beach, 2, 4 p.m.

Jupiter at Lakeland, 2, 4:30 p.m.

St. Lucie at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Myers at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

Dundein at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

St. Lucie at Tampa, noon

Bradenton at Palm Beach, noon

Fort Myers at Clearwater, noon

Jupiter at Lakeland, 1 p.m.

Dundein at Daytona, 5:35 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Clearwater at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

St. Lucie at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Myers at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.

Palm Beach at Daytona, 7 p.m.

