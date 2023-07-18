|All Times EDT
East Division
x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
GB
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|9
|8
|.529
|—
|Jupiter (Miami)
|9
|10
|.474
|2
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|6
|12
|.333
|3½
|x-Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|3
|13
|.188
|5½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
GB
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|14
|5
|.737
|—
|x-Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|13
|6
|.684
|1
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|13
|6
|.684
|1
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|11
|8
|.579
|3
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|8
|11
|.421
|6
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|6
|13
|.316
|8
|Sunday's Games
Clearwater 10, Fort Myers 8
Tampa 11, Lakeland 5
Bradenton 9, Dunedin 4
Jupiter 5, St. Lucie 0
Daytona at Palm Beach, canceled
Monday's Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday's Games
St. Lucie 7, Palm Beach 7, susp. bottom of 9
Lakeland 4, Dunedin 3
Tampa 17, Clearwater 11
Bradenton 5, Fort Myers 2
Jupiter 7, Daytona 3
Wednesday's Games
Tampa at Clearwater, noon
Fort Myers at Bradenton, noon
St. Lucie at Palm Beach, 2, 12:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Jupiter at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.
Thursday's Games
St. Lucie at Palm Beach, 1 p.m.
Lakeland at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.
Fort Myers at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.
Jupiter at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.
