East Division

x-First Half Winner

WLPct.GB
Daytona (Cincinnati)98.529
Jupiter (Miami)910.4742
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)612.333
x-Palm Beach (St. Louis)313.188
West Division
WLPct.GB
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)145.737
x-Clearwater (Philadelphia)136.6841
Lakeland (Detroit)136.6841
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)118.5793
Fort Myers (Minnesota)811.4216
Dunedin (Toronto)613.3168
Sunday's Games

Clearwater 10, Fort Myers 8

Tampa 11, Lakeland 5

Bradenton 9, Dunedin 4

Jupiter 5, St. Lucie 0

Daytona at Palm Beach, canceled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

St. Lucie 7, Palm Beach 7, susp. bottom of 9

Lakeland 4, Dunedin 3

Tampa 17, Clearwater 11

Bradenton 5, Fort Myers 2

Jupiter 7, Daytona 3

Wednesday's Games

Tampa at Clearwater, noon

Fort Myers at Bradenton, noon

St. Lucie at Palm Beach, 2, 12:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Jupiter at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.

Thursday's Games

St. Lucie at Palm Beach, 1 p.m.

Lakeland at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Myers at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.

Jupiter at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.

