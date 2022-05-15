All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)2310.697
Jupiter (Miami)1914.5764
Daytona (Cincinnati)1320.39410
Palm Beach (St. Louis)1122.33312
West Division
WLPct.GB
Fort Myers (Minnesota)2010.667
Clearwater (Philadelphia)1812.6002
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)1617.485
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)1418.4387
Dunedin (Toronto)1419.424
Lakeland (Detroit)1319.4068
Saturday's Games

Jupiter 3, Bradenton 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Jupiter 4, Bradenton 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Fort Myers 10, Palm Beach 4

St. Lucie 4, Lakeland 1

Dunedin 1, Tampa 0

Clearwater 9, Daytona 5

Sunday's Games

Bradenton 9, Jupiter 2

Dunedin 5, Tampa 3

Clearwater 8, Daytona 0

St. Lucie 5, Lakeland 4

Fort Myers 6, Palm Beach 0

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

St. Lucie at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Bredenton at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Jupiter at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Myers at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m., 1st Game

Clearwater at Fort Myers, 8:30 p.m., 2nd Game (Completion of 5/1 susp)

Dundein at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Fort Myers at Clearwater, 2, Noon

St. Lucie at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Bredenton at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Jupiter at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Dundein at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

