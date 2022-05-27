All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)2814.667
Jupiter (Miami)2319.5485
Daytona (Cincinnati)1824.42910
Palm Beach (St. Louis)1527.35713
West Division
WLPct.GB
Fort Myers (Minnesota)2813.683
Clearwater (Philadelphia)2219.5376
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)2022.476
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)1923.452
Dunedin (Toronto)1824.42910½
Lakeland (Detroit)1824.42910½
Thursday's Games

Jupiter 9, Clearwater 5

Lakeland 8, Tampa 4

St. Lucie 7, Dunedin 4

Fort Myers 9, Bradenton 2

Palm Beach 7, Daytona 5

Friday's Games

Clearwater at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

St. Lucie at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Myers at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.

Palm Beach at Daytona, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Clearwater at Jupiter, 6 p.m.

Tampa at Lakeland, 6 p.m.

St. Lucie at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Myers at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.

Palm Beach at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Clearwater at Jupiter, noon

St. Lucie at Dunedin, noon

Fort Myers at Bradenton, noon

Tampa at Lakeland, 1 p.m.

Palm Beach at Daytona, 5:35 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

