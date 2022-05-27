|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|28
|14
|.667
|—
|Jupiter (Miami)
|23
|19
|.548
|5
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|18
|24
|.429
|10
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|15
|27
|.357
|13
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|28
|13
|.683
|—
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|22
|19
|.537
|6
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|20
|22
|.476
|8½
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|19
|23
|.452
|9½
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|18
|24
|.429
|10½
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|18
|24
|.429
|10½
|Thursday's Games
Jupiter 9, Clearwater 5
Lakeland 8, Tampa 4
St. Lucie 7, Dunedin 4
Fort Myers 9, Bradenton 2
Palm Beach 7, Daytona 5
|Friday's Games
Clearwater at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.
St. Lucie at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Fort Myers at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.
Palm Beach at Daytona, 7 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Clearwater at Jupiter, 6 p.m.
Tampa at Lakeland, 6 p.m.
St. Lucie at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Fort Myers at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.
Palm Beach at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Clearwater at Jupiter, noon
St. Lucie at Dunedin, noon
Fort Myers at Bradenton, noon
Tampa at Lakeland, 1 p.m.
Palm Beach at Daytona, 5:35 p.m.
