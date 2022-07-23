All Times EDT
East Division
x-first half division winner
WLPct.GB
Palm Beach (St. Louis)149.609
Jupiter (Miami)1211.5222
x-St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)1112.4783
Daytona (Cincinnati)715.318
West Division
WLPct.GB
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)136.684
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)158.652
Dunedin (Toronto)1110.5243
Lakeland (Detroit)911.450
x-Fort Myers (Minnesota)811.4215
Clearwater (Philadelphia)815.3487
Friday's Games

Lakeland at Tampa, ppd.

Jupiter 9, St. Lucie 0

Fort Myers 3, Dunedin 2

Clearwater 7, Bradenton 6, 7 innings

Palm Beach 9, Daytona 5

Saturday's Games

Tampa 2, Lakeland 0, 1st game, susp. bottom of 1st inning

Lakeland at Tampa, 2nd game, can.

Fort Myers 2, Dunedin0, susp. bottom of 1st inning

Dunedin at Fort Myers, can. (make-up 7/3 ppd.)

Jupiter 4, St. Lucie 1

Bradenton 7, Clearwater 3

Palm Beach 7, Daytona 5

Sunday's Games

Lakeland at Tampa, noon

St. Lucie at Jupiter, noon

Fort Myers at Dunedin, noon

Bradenton at Clearwater, noon

Palm Beach at Daytona, 5:35 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

