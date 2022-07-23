|All Times EDT
|East Division
|x-first half division winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|14
|9
|.609
|—
|Jupiter (Miami)
|12
|11
|.522
|2
|x-St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|11
|12
|.478
|3
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|7
|15
|.318
|6½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|13
|6
|.684
|—
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|15
|8
|.652
|—
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|11
|10
|.524
|3
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|9
|11
|.450
|4½
|x-Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|8
|11
|.421
|5
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|8
|15
|.348
|7
|Friday's Games
Lakeland at Tampa, ppd.
Jupiter 9, St. Lucie 0
Fort Myers 3, Dunedin 2
Clearwater 7, Bradenton 6, 7 innings
Palm Beach 9, Daytona 5
|Saturday's Games
Tampa 2, Lakeland 0, 1st game, susp. bottom of 1st inning
Lakeland at Tampa, 2nd game, can.
Fort Myers 2, Dunedin0, susp. bottom of 1st inning
Dunedin at Fort Myers, can. (make-up 7/3 ppd.)
Jupiter 4, St. Lucie 1
Bradenton 7, Clearwater 3
Palm Beach 7, Daytona 5
|Sunday's Games
Lakeland at Tampa, noon
St. Lucie at Jupiter, noon
Fort Myers at Dunedin, noon
Bradenton at Clearwater, noon
Palm Beach at Daytona, 5:35 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.