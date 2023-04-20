|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Jupiter (Miami)
|7
|5
|.583
|—
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|6
|6
|.500
|1
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|5
|7
|.417
|2
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|4
|8
|.333
|3
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|7
|5
|.583
|1
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|6
|6
|.500
|2
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|6
|6
|.500
|2
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|6
|6
|.500
|2
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|5
|7
|.417
|3
|Wednesday's Games
Bradenton 6, Daytona 5, 11 innings
St. Lucie 8, Lakeland 3
Dunedin 1, Palm Beach 0
Tampa 10, Clearwater 2
Jupiter 8, Fort Myers 7
|Thursday's Games
Dunedin 2, Palm Beach 0
Lakeland 6, St. Lucie 3
Clearwater 6, Tampa 3
Bradenton 2, Daytona 0
Fort Myers 11, Jupiter 1
|Friday's Games
Dunedin at Palm Beach, 11 a.m.
Lakeland at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
Clearwater at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
Daytona at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.
Jupiter at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Dunedin at Palm Beach, 6 p.m.
Jupiter at Fort Myers, 6 p.m.
Lakeland at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
Clearwater at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
Daytona at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.