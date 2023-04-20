All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Jupiter (Miami)75.583
Palm Beach (St. Louis)66.5001
Daytona (Cincinnati)57.4172
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)48.3333
West Division
WLPct.GB
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)84.667
Clearwater (Philadelphia)75.5831
Dunedin (Toronto)66.5002
Fort Myers (Minnesota)66.5002
Lakeland (Detroit)66.5002
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)57.4173
Wednesday's Games

Bradenton 6, Daytona 5, 11 innings

St. Lucie 8, Lakeland 3

Dunedin 1, Palm Beach 0

Tampa 10, Clearwater 2

Jupiter 8, Fort Myers 7

Thursday's Games

Dunedin 2, Palm Beach 0

Lakeland 6, St. Lucie 3

Clearwater 6, Tampa 3

Bradenton 2, Daytona 0

Fort Myers 11, Jupiter 1

Friday's Games

Dunedin at Palm Beach, 11 a.m.

Lakeland at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Clearwater at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Daytona at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.

Jupiter at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Dunedin at Palm Beach, 6 p.m.

Jupiter at Fort Myers, 6 p.m.

Lakeland at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Clearwater at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Daytona at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.

