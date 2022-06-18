All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)3921.650
Jupiter (Miami)3227.542
Palm Beach (St. Louis)2732.45811½
Daytona (Cincinnati)2535.41714
West Division
WLPct.GB
Fort Myers (Minnesota)3822.633
Lakeland (Detroit)3130.508
Clearwater (Philadelphia)3030.5008
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)2734.44311½
Dunedin (Toronto)2635.42612½
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)2635.42612½
Friday's Games

Tampa 6, St. Lucie 3

Daytona 12, Lakeland 8

Dunedin 8, Jupiter 5

Clearwater 4, Palm Beach 0

Fort Myers 8, Bradenton 3

Saturday's Games

Daytona at Lakeland, 6 p.m.

Dunedin at Jupiter, 6 p.m.

Tampa at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Palm Beach at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

Bradenton at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Dunedin at Jupiter, noon

Palm Beach at Clearwater, noon

Tampa at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.

Daytona at Lakeland, 1 p.m.

Bradenton at Fort Myers, 1 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Bradenton at Dunedin, 6:05 p.m.

Clearwater at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

St. Lucie at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Meyers at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Jupiter at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

