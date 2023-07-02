|All Times EDT
East Division
x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|7
|1
|.875
|—
|Jupiter (Miami)
|4
|3
|.571
|2½
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|2
|5
|.286
|4½
|x-Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|2
|6
|.250
|5
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|6
|2
|.750
|—
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|5
|3
|.625
|1
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|4
|4
|.500
|2
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|3
|5
|.375
|3
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|3
|5
|.375
|3
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|3
|5
|.375
|3
|Saturday's Games
Jupiter 11, Palm Beach 3
Lakeland 6, Fort Myers 4
Dunedin 10, St. Lucie 3
Daytona 12, Tampa 2
Bradenton 6, Clearwater 3
|Sunday's Games
Palm Beach 9, Jupiter 1
Daytona 6, Tampa 1
Clearwater 9, Bradenton 6
Dunedin 2, St. Lucie 1
Lakeland 9, Fort Myers 8
|Monday's Games
Jupiter at Palm Beach, 6 p.m.
Dunedin at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
Lakeland at Fort Myers, 6:30 p.m.
Daytona at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
Clearwater at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
St. Lucie at Lakeland, 3 p.m.
Fort Myers at Jupiter, 6 p.m.
Palm Beach at Clearwater,6:30 p.m.
Tampa at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Bradenton at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.
