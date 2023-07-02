All Times EDT
East Division

x-First Half Winner

WLPct.GB
Daytona (Cincinnati)71.875
Jupiter (Miami)43.571
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)25.286
x-Palm Beach (St. Louis)26.2505
West Division
WLPct.GB
x-Clearwater (Philadelphia)62.750
Dunedin (Toronto)53.6251
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)44.5002
Fort Myers (Minnesota)35.3753
Lakeland (Detroit)35.3753
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)35.3753
Saturday's Games

Jupiter 11, Palm Beach 3

Lakeland 6, Fort Myers 4

Dunedin 10, St. Lucie 3

Daytona 12, Tampa 2

Bradenton 6, Clearwater 3

Sunday's Games

Palm Beach 9, Jupiter 1

Daytona 6, Tampa 1

Clearwater 9, Bradenton 6

Dunedin 2, St. Lucie 1

Lakeland 9, Fort Myers 8

Monday's Games

Jupiter at Palm Beach, 6 p.m.

Dunedin at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Lakeland at Fort Myers, 6:30 p.m.

Daytona at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Clearwater at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

St. Lucie at Lakeland, 3 p.m.

Fort Myers at Jupiter, 6 p.m.

Palm Beach at Clearwater,6:30 p.m.

Tampa at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Bradenton at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you