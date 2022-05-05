|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|16
|7
|.696
|—
|Jupiter (Miami)
|12
|11
|.522
|4
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|10
|13
|.435
|6
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|9
|14
|.391
|7
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|13
|10
|.565
|—
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|11
|9
|.550
|½
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|11
|11
|.500
|1½
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|11
|11
|.500
|1½
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|10
|10
|.500
|1½
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|8
|15
|.348
|5
|Wednesday's Games
St. Lucie 3, Palm Beach 2
Lakeland 4, Fort Myers 3, 10 innings
Clearwater 12, Dunedin 9
Tampa 7, Bradenton 5
Jupiter 4, Daytona 3
|Thursday's Games
St. Lucie at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.
Fort Myers at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.
Clearwater at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.
Jupiter at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.
|Friday's Games
St. Lucie at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.
Fort Myers at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.
Clearwater at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.
Jupiter at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
St. Lucie at Palm Beach, 3 p.m.
Fort Myers at Lakeland, 6 p.m.
Clearwater at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.
Jupiter at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.
