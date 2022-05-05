All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)167.696
Jupiter (Miami)1211.5224
Daytona (Cincinnati)1013.4356
Palm Beach (St. Louis)914.3917
West Division
WLPct.GB
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)1310.565
Fort Myers (Minnesota)119.550½
Lakeland (Detroit)1111.500
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)1111.500
Clearwater (Philadelphia)1010.500
Dunedin (Toronto)815.3485
Wednesday's Games

St. Lucie 3, Palm Beach 2

Lakeland 4, Fort Myers 3, 10 innings

Clearwater 12, Dunedin 9

Tampa 7, Bradenton 5

Jupiter 4, Daytona 3

Thursday's Games

St. Lucie at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Myers at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Clearwater at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.

Jupiter at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

St. Lucie at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Myers at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Clearwater at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.

Jupiter at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

St. Lucie at Palm Beach, 3 p.m.

Fort Myers at Lakeland, 6 p.m.

Clearwater at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.

Jupiter at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

