|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|6
|2
|.750
|—
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|5
|3
|.625
|1
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|3
|5
|.375
|3
|Jupiter (Miami)
|2
|6
|.250
|4
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|7
|1
|.875
|—
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|6
|2
|.750
|1
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|5
|3
|.625
|2
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|3
|5
|.375
|4
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|2
|6
|.250
|5
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|1
|7
|.125
|6
|Saturday's Games
Palm Beach 3, Daytona 2
St. Lucie 5, Clearwater 4
Tampa 8, Dunedin 7
Bradenton 6, Lakeland 5
Jupiter 6, Fort Myers 2, 6 innings
|Sunday's Games
Dunedin at Tampa, noon.
Daytona at Palm Beach, noon
Lakeland at Bradenton, noon
Clearwater at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.
Jupiter at Fort Myers, 1 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
St. Lucie at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.
Palm Beach at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.
Fort Myers at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.
Bradenton at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.
