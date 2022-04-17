All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)62.750
Palm Beach (St. Louis)53.6251
Daytona (Cincinnati)35.3753
Jupiter (Miami)26.2504
West Division
WLPct.GB
Fort Myers (Minnesota)71.875
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)62.7501
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)53.6252
Dunedin (Toronto)35.3754
Lakeland (Detroit)26.2505
Clearwater (Philadelphia)17.1256
Saturday's Games

Palm Beach 3, Daytona 2

St. Lucie 5, Clearwater 4

Tampa 8, Dunedin 7

Bradenton 6, Lakeland 5

Jupiter 6, Fort Myers 2, 6 innings

Sunday's Games

Dunedin at Tampa, noon.

Daytona at Palm Beach, noon

Lakeland at Bradenton, noon

Clearwater at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.

Jupiter at Fort Myers, 1 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

St. Lucie at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

Palm Beach at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Myers at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

Bradenton at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

