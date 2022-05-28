All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)2815.651
Jupiter (Miami)2419.5584
Daytona (Cincinnati)1824.429
Palm Beach (St. Louis)1527.35712½
West Division
WLPct.GB
Fort Myers (Minnesota)2913.690
Clearwater (Philadelphia)2220.5247
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)2023.465
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)1924.44210½
Dunedin (Toronto)1924.44210½
Lakeland (Detroit)1924.44210½
Friday's Games

Jupiter 4, Clearwater 2

Lakeland 10, Tampa 9, 10 innings

Dunedin 5, St. Lucie 1

Fort Myers 6, Bradenton 2

Palm Beach at Daytona, ppd. to May 28

Saturday's Games

Palm Beach at Daytona, 2, 5:05 p.m.

Clearwater at Jupiter, 6 p.m.

Tampa at Lakeland, 6 p.m.

St. Lucie at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Myers at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Clearwater at Jupiter, noon

St. Lucie at Dunedin, noon

Fort Myers at Bradenton, noon

Tampa at Lakeland, 1 p.m.

Palm Beach at Daytona, 5:35 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Daytona at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Bredenton at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Jupiter at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Dunedin at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

