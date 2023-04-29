North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Periods of rain. High 53F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy at times with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 51F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.