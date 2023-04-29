All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Jupiter (Miami)119.550
Palm Beach (St. Louis)1010.5001
Daytona (Cincinnati)712.368
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)515.2506
West Division
WLPct.GB
Clearwater (Philadelphia)146.700
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)127.632
Fort Myers (Minnesota)118.579
Lakeland (Detroit)119.5503
Dunedin (Toronto)910.474
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)812.4006
Friday's Games

Jupiter 9, Tampa 8

Clearwater 7, St. Lucie 2

Palm Beach 13, Lakeland 5

Bredenton 7, Dunedin 0

Fort Myers 3, Daytona 2

Saturday's Games

Lakeland 6, Palm Beach 5

Tampa 9, Jupiter 5

Clearwater 11, St. Lucie 4

Bredenton at Dunedin, ppd.

Fort Myers at Daytona, ppd.

Sunday's Games

St. Lucie at Clearwater, noon

Tampa at Jupiter, noon

Bredenton at Dunedin, 2, noon

Palm Beach at Lakeland, 1 p.m.

Fort Myers at Daytona, 2, 2 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Daytona at Palm Beach, 5 p.m.

Jupiter at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Lakeland at Clearwater,6:30 p.m.

Bradenton at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Dunedin at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

