|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Jupiter (Miami)
|11
|9
|.550
|—
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|10
|10
|.500
|1
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|7
|12
|.368
|3½
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|5
|15
|.250
|6
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|14
|6
|.700
|—
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|12
|7
|.632
|1½
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|11
|8
|.579
|2½
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|11
|9
|.550
|3
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|9
|10
|.474
|4½
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|8
|12
|.400
|6
|Friday's Games
Jupiter 9, Tampa 8
Clearwater 7, St. Lucie 2
Palm Beach 13, Lakeland 5
Bredenton 7, Dunedin 0
Fort Myers 3, Daytona 2
|Saturday's Games
Lakeland 6, Palm Beach 5
Tampa 9, Jupiter 5
Clearwater 11, St. Lucie 4
Bredenton at Dunedin, ppd.
Fort Myers at Daytona, ppd.
|Sunday's Games
St. Lucie at Clearwater, noon
Tampa at Jupiter, noon
Bredenton at Dunedin, 2, noon
Palm Beach at Lakeland, 1 p.m.
Fort Myers at Daytona, 2, 2 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Daytona at Palm Beach, 5 p.m.
Jupiter at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
Lakeland at Clearwater,6:30 p.m.
Bradenton at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
Dunedin at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.
