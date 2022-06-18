|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|40
|21
|.656
|—
|Jupiter (Miami)
|32
|28
|.533
|7½
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|27
|33
|.450
|12½
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|26
|35
|.426
|14
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|39
|22
|.639
|—
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|31
|30
|.508
|8
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|31
|31
|.500
|8½
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|27
|35
|.435
|12½
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|27
|35
|.435
|12½
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|26
|36
|.419
|13½
|Friday's Games
Tampa 6, St. Lucie 3
Daytona 12, Lakeland 8
Dunedin 8, Jupiter 5
Clearwater 4, Palm Beach 0
Fort Myers 8, Bradenton 3
|Saturday's Games
Daytona 11, Lakeland 7
Dunedin 8, Jupiter 1
St. Lucie 7, Tampa 6
Clearwater 5, Palm Beach 4
Fort Myers 5, Bradenton 4
|Sunday's Games
Dunedin at Jupiter, noon
Palm Beach at Clearwater, noon
Tampa at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.
Daytona at Lakeland, 1 p.m.
Bradenton at Fort Myers, 1 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Bradenton at Dunedin, 6:05 p.m.
Clearwater at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
St. Lucie at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.
Fort Meyers at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.
Jupiter at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.