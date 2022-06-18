All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)4021.656
Jupiter (Miami)3228.533
Palm Beach (St. Louis)2733.45012½
Daytona (Cincinnati)2635.42614
West Division
WLPct.GB
Fort Myers (Minnesota)3922.639
Clearwater (Philadelphia)3130.5088
Lakeland (Detroit)3131.500
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)2735.43512½
Dunedin (Toronto)2735.43512½
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)2636.41913½
Friday's Games

Tampa 6, St. Lucie 3

Daytona 12, Lakeland 8

Dunedin 8, Jupiter 5

Clearwater 4, Palm Beach 0

Fort Myers 8, Bradenton 3

Saturday's Games

Daytona 11, Lakeland 7

Dunedin 8, Jupiter 1

St. Lucie 7, Tampa 6

Clearwater 5, Palm Beach 4

Fort Myers 5, Bradenton 4

Sunday's Games

Dunedin at Jupiter, noon

Palm Beach at Clearwater, noon

Tampa at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.

Daytona at Lakeland, 1 p.m.

Bradenton at Fort Myers, 1 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Bradenton at Dunedin, 6:05 p.m.

Clearwater at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

St. Lucie at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Meyers at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Jupiter at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

