All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Palm Beach (St. Louis)2619.578
Jupiter (Miami)2520.5561
Daytona (Cincinnati)1926.4227
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)1331.29512½
West Division
WLPct.GB
Clearwater (Philadelphia)3113.705
Fort Myers (Minnesota)2520.556
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)2421.533
Dunedin (Toronto)2421.533
Lakeland (Detroit)1926.42212½
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)1827.40013½
Saturday's Games

St. Lucie 9, Clearwater 2, 1st game

St. Lucie 4, Clearwater 3, 2nd game

Palm Beach 7, Tampa 6

Dunedin 7, Fort Myers 2

Bradenton 9, Jupiter 0

Daytona 9, Lakeland 5

Sunday's Games

Fort Myers 6, Dunedin 4, 1st game

Dunedin 7, Fort Myers 1, 2nd game

Tampa 3, Palm Beach 1

Jupiter 7, Bradenton 1

St. Lucie 3, Clearwater 2

Lakeland 4, Daytona 3

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Daytona at Palm Beach, 5 p.m.

Dunedin at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

Jupiter at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Bradenton at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

St. Lucie at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Daytona at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Dunedin at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

Jupiter at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Bradenton at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

St. Lucie at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you