East Division
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|26
|19
|.578
|—
|Jupiter (Miami)
|25
|20
|.556
|1
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|19
|26
|.422
|7
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|13
|31
|.295
|12½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|31
|13
|.705
|—
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|25
|20
|.556
|6½
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|24
|21
|.533
|7½
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|24
|21
|.533
|7½
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|19
|26
|.422
|12½
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|18
|27
|.400
|13½
|Saturday's Games
St. Lucie 9, Clearwater 2, 1st game
St. Lucie 4, Clearwater 3, 2nd game
Palm Beach 7, Tampa 6
Dunedin 7, Fort Myers 2
Bradenton 9, Jupiter 0
Daytona 9, Lakeland 5
|Sunday's Games
Fort Myers 6, Dunedin 4, 1st game
Dunedin 7, Fort Myers 1, 2nd game
Tampa 3, Palm Beach 1
Jupiter 7, Bradenton 1
St. Lucie 3, Clearwater 2
Lakeland 4, Daytona 3
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Daytona at Palm Beach, 5 p.m.
Dunedin at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.
Jupiter at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.
Bradenton at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
St. Lucie at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Daytona at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.
Dunedin at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.
Jupiter at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.
Bradenton at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
St. Lucie at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.
