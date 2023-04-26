All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Jupiter (Miami)107.588
Palm Beach (St. Louis)98.5291
Daytona (Cincinnati)710.4123
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)512.2945
West Division
WLPct.GB
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)116.647
Clearwater (Philadelphia)116.647
Fort Myers (Minnesota)98.5292
Lakeland (Detroit)98.5292
Dunedin (Toronto)89.4713
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)611.3535
Tuesday's Games

Lakeland 13, Palm Beach 6

Clearwater 8, St. Lucie 5

Jupiter 3, Tampa 2, 10 innings

Bredenton 3, Dunedin 1

Fort Myers 5, Daytona 4

Wednesday's Games

Palm Beach 4, Lakeland 1

Clearwater 11, St. Lucie 4

Jupiter 5, Tampa 2

Dunedin 2, Bredenton 1

Daytona 7, Fort Myers 5

Thursday's Games

Tampa at Jupiter, 6:05 p.m.

St. Lucie at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

Palm Beach at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Bredenton at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Myers at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.

Friday's Games

Tampa at Jupiter, 11 a.m.

St. Lucie at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

Palm Beach at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Bredenton at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Myers at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you