|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Jupiter (Miami)
|10
|7
|.588
|—
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|9
|8
|.529
|1
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|7
|10
|.412
|3
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|5
|12
|.294
|5
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|11
|6
|.647
|—
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|11
|6
|.647
|—
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|9
|8
|.529
|2
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|9
|8
|.529
|2
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|8
|9
|.471
|3
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|6
|11
|.353
|5
|Tuesday's Games
Lakeland 13, Palm Beach 6
Clearwater 8, St. Lucie 5
Jupiter 3, Tampa 2, 10 innings
Bredenton 3, Dunedin 1
Fort Myers 5, Daytona 4
|Wednesday's Games
Palm Beach 4, Lakeland 1
Clearwater 11, St. Lucie 4
Jupiter 5, Tampa 2
Dunedin 2, Bredenton 1
Daytona 7, Fort Myers 5
|Thursday's Games
Tampa at Jupiter, 6:05 p.m.
St. Lucie at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.
Palm Beach at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.
Bredenton at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Fort Myers at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Tampa at Jupiter, 11 a.m.
St. Lucie at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.
Palm Beach at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.
Bredenton at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Fort Myers at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.