|East Division
x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Jupiter (Miami)
|11
|11
|.500
|—
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|10
|10
|.500
|—
|x-Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|7
|14
|.333
|3½
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|7
|16
|.304
|4½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|16
|6
|.727
|—
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|16
|7
|.696
|½
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|14
|9
|.609
|2½
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|11
|11
|.500
|5
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|10
|13
|.435
|6½
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|9
|14
|.391
|7½
|Friday's Games
Palm Beach 8, St. Lucie 1, 1st game
Palm Beach 5, St. Lucie 2, 2nd game
Lakeland 2, Dunedin 1
Clearwater 7, Tampa 0
Bradenton 11, Fort Myers 3
Jupiter 16, Daytona 4
|Saturday's Games
Palm Beach 6, St. Lucie 4
Dunedin 1, Lakeland 0
Tampa at Clearwater, ppd.
Fort Myers 3, Bradenton 2
Jupiter at Daytona, ppd.
|Sunday's Games
St. Lucie at Palm Beach, noon
Lakeland at Dunedin, noon
Tampa at Clearwater, 2, noon
Fort Myers at Bradenton, noon
Jupiter at Daytona, 2, 2 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Palm Beach at Fort Myers, 6 p.m.
Bradenton at St. Lucie, 6:05 p.m.
Clearwater at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.
Daytona at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.
Dunedin at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
