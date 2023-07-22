All Times EDT
East Division

x-First Half Winner

WLPct.GB
Jupiter (Miami)1111.500
Daytona (Cincinnati)1010.500
x-Palm Beach (St. Louis)714.333
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)716.304
West Division
WLPct.GB
x-Clearwater (Philadelphia)166.727
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)167.696½
Lakeland (Detroit)149.609
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)1111.5005
Fort Myers (Minnesota)1013.435
Dunedin (Toronto)914.391
Friday's Games

Palm Beach 8, St. Lucie 1, 1st game

Palm Beach 5, St. Lucie 2, 2nd game

Lakeland 2, Dunedin 1

Clearwater 7, Tampa 0

Bradenton 11, Fort Myers 3

Jupiter 16, Daytona 4

Saturday's Games

Palm Beach 6, St. Lucie 4

Dunedin 1, Lakeland 0

Tampa at Clearwater, ppd.

Fort Myers 3, Bradenton 2

Jupiter at Daytona, ppd.

Sunday's Games

St. Lucie at Palm Beach, noon

Lakeland at Dunedin, noon

Tampa at Clearwater, 2, noon

Fort Myers at Bradenton, noon

Jupiter at Daytona, 2, 2 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Palm Beach at Fort Myers, 6 p.m.

Bradenton at St. Lucie, 6:05 p.m.

Clearwater at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

Daytona at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Dunedin at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

