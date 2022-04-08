|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Jupiter (Miami)
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Friday's Games
Dunedin 8, Bradenton 4
Fort Myers 6, Clearwater 5
Palm Beach 7, Jupiter 5
Tampa 9, Lakeland 6
St. Lucie 9, Daytona 6
|Saturday's Games
Bradenton at Dunedin, 6 p.m.
Palm Beach at Jupiter, 6 p.m.
Tampa at Lakeland, 6 p.m.
Fort Myers at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.
St. Lucie at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Bradenton at Dunedin, noon
Fort Myers at Clearwater, noon
Palm Beach at Jupiter, noon
Tampa at Lakeland, 1 p.m.
St. Lucie at Daytona, 5:35 p.m.
