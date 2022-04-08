All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Palm Beach (St. Louis)101.000
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)101.000
Daytona (Cincinnati)01.0001
Jupiter (Miami)01.0001
West Division
WLPct.GB
Dunedin (Toronto)101.000
Fort Myers (Minnesota)101.000
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)101.000
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)01.0001
Clearwater (Philadelphia)01.0001
Lakeland (Detroit)01.0001
Friday's Games

Dunedin 8, Bradenton 4

Fort Myers 6, Clearwater 5

Palm Beach 7, Jupiter 5

Tampa 9, Lakeland 6

St. Lucie 9, Daytona 6

Saturday's Games

Bradenton at Dunedin, 6 p.m.

Palm Beach at Jupiter, 6 p.m.

Tampa at Lakeland, 6 p.m.

Fort Myers at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

St. Lucie at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Bradenton at Dunedin, noon

Fort Myers at Clearwater, noon

Palm Beach at Jupiter, noon

Tampa at Lakeland, 1 p.m.

St. Lucie at Daytona, 5:35 p.m.

