East Division
x-first half division winner
WLPct.GB
Palm Beach (St. Louis)3223.582
x-St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)2827.5094
Jupiter (Miami)2431.4368
Daytona (Cincinnati)1935.35212½
West Division
WLPct.GB
Dunedin (Toronto)3421.618
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)3422.607½
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)3222.593
Lakeland (Detroit)2826.519
x-Fort Myers (Minnesota)2233.40012
Clearwater (Philadelphia)2134.38213
Tuesday's Games

Jupiter 4, St. Lucie 3

Dunedin 9, Tampa 7

Clearwater 9, Lakeland 4

Palm Beach 5, Daytona 1

Bradenton 11, Fort Myers 9

Wednesday's Games

Bradenton 8, Fort Myers 7

St. Lucie 7, Jupiter 4

Tampa 4, Dunedin 3, 10 innings

Palm Beach 6, Daytona 3

Clearwater at Lakeland, ppd.

Thursday's Games

Clearwater at Lakeland, 2, 4 p.m.

Jupiter at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Dunedin at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Daytona at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Myers at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Jupiter at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Dunedin at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Clearwater at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Daytona at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Myers at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.

