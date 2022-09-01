|All Times EDT
|East Division
|x-first half division winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|32
|23
|.582
|—
|x-St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|28
|27
|.509
|4
|Jupiter (Miami)
|24
|31
|.436
|8
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|19
|35
|.352
|12½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|34
|21
|.618
|—
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|34
|22
|.607
|½
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|32
|22
|.593
|1½
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|28
|26
|.519
|5½
|x-Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|22
|33
|.400
|12
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|21
|34
|.382
|13
|Tuesday's Games
Jupiter 4, St. Lucie 3
Dunedin 9, Tampa 7
Clearwater 9, Lakeland 4
Palm Beach 5, Daytona 1
Bradenton 11, Fort Myers 9
|Wednesday's Games
Bradenton 8, Fort Myers 7
St. Lucie 7, Jupiter 4
Tampa 4, Dunedin 3, 10 innings
Palm Beach 6, Daytona 3
Clearwater at Lakeland, ppd.
|Thursday's Games
Clearwater at Lakeland, 2, 4 p.m.
Jupiter at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
Dunedin at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
Daytona at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.
Fort Myers at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Jupiter at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
Dunedin at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
Clearwater at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.
Daytona at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.
Fort Myers at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.
