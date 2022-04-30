|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|12
|7
|.632
|—
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|10
|9
|.526
|2
|Jupiter (Miami)
|9
|10
|.474
|3
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|8
|11
|.421
|4
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|11
|7
|.611
|—
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|11
|8
|.579
|½
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|9
|9
|.500
|2
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|8
|10
|.444
|3
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|8
|10
|.444
|3
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|7
|12
|.368
|4½
|Friday's Games
St. Lucie 4, Daytona 3
Lakeland at Tampa, ppd.
Jupiter 11, Palm Beach 0
Dunedin 7, Bradenton 0
Clearwater at Fort Myers, ppd.
|Saturday's Games
Lakeland at Tampa, 2, 4:p.m.
Clearwater at Fort Myers, 2, 4:30 p.m.
Jupiter at Palm Beach, 6 p.m.
Daytona at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
Dunedin at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Lakeland at Tampa, noon
Jupiter at Palm Beach, noon
Dunedin at Bradenton, noon
Daytona at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.
Clearwater at Fort Myers, 1 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
St. Lucie at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.
Fort Myers at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.
Clearwater at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.
Jupiter at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.
