All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)127.632
Daytona (Cincinnati)109.5262
Jupiter (Miami)910.4743
Palm Beach (St. Louis)811.4214
West Division
WLPct.GB
Fort Myers (Minnesota)117.611
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)118.579½
Clearwater (Philadelphia)99.5002
Lakeland (Detroit)810.4443
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)810.4443
Dunedin (Toronto)712.368
Friday's Games

St. Lucie 4, Daytona 3

Lakeland at Tampa, ppd.

Jupiter 11, Palm Beach 0

Dunedin 7, Bradenton 0

Clearwater at Fort Myers, ppd.

Saturday's Games

Lakeland at Tampa, 2, 4:p.m.

Clearwater at Fort Myers, 2, 4:30 p.m.

Jupiter at Palm Beach, 6 p.m.

Daytona at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Dunedin at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Lakeland at Tampa, noon

Jupiter at Palm Beach, noon

Dunedin at Bradenton, noon

Daytona at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.

Clearwater at Fort Myers, 1 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

St. Lucie at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Myers at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Clearwater at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.

Jupiter at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

