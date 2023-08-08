|All Times EDT
|East Division
x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Jupiter (Miami)
|17
|19
|.472
|—
|x-Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|16
|19
|.457
|½
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|15
|19
|.441
|1
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|11
|26
|.297
|6½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|26
|11
|.703
|—
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|24
|13
|.649
|2
|x-Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|24
|13
|.649
|2
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|19
|18
|.514
|7
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|15
|22
|.405
|11
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|15
|22
|.405
|11
|Sunday's Games
Jupiter 8, Palm Beach 7
Dunedin 11, Fort Myers 9
Lakeland 8, Clearwater 4
Tampa 11, Bradenton 9
Daytona 5, St. Lucie 4
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Palm Beach 15, St. Lucie 4
Daytona at Jupiter, ppd.
Lakeland 9, Dunedin 7
Clearwater 10, Tampa 4
Bradenton 13, Fort Myers 9
|Wednesday's Games
Daytona at Jupiter, 2, 4:30 p.m.
Palm Beach at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
Dunedin at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.
Clearwater at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
Bradenton at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Clearwater at Tampa, 2, 4 p.m.
Palm Beach at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
Daytona at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.
Dunedin at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.
Bradenton at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.