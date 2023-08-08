All Times EDT
East Division

x-First Half Winner

WLPct.GB
Jupiter (Miami)1719.472
x-Palm Beach (St. Louis)1619.457½
Daytona (Cincinnati)1519.4411
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)1126.297
West Division
WLPct.GB
Lakeland (Detroit)2611.703
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)2413.6492
x-Clearwater (Philadelphia)2413.6492
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)1918.5147
Dunedin (Toronto)1522.40511
Fort Myers (Minnesota)1522.40511
Sunday's Games

Jupiter 8, Palm Beach 7

Dunedin 11, Fort Myers 9

Lakeland 8, Clearwater 4

Tampa 11, Bradenton 9

Daytona 5, St. Lucie 4

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Palm Beach 15, St. Lucie 4

Daytona at Jupiter, ppd.

Lakeland 9, Dunedin 7

Clearwater 10, Tampa 4

Bradenton 13, Fort Myers 9

Wednesday's Games

Daytona at Jupiter, 2, 4:30 p.m.

Palm Beach at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Dunedin at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Clearwater at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Bradenton at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Clearwater at Tampa, 2, 4 p.m.

Palm Beach at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Daytona at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

Dunedin at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Bradenton at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

