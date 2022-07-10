All Times EDT
East Division
x-first half division winner
WLPct.GB
Palm Beach (St. Louis)96.600
Jupiter (Miami)87.5331
x-St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)87.5331
Daytona (Cincinnati)510.3334
West Division
WLPct.GB
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)104.714
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)105.667½
Dunedin (Toronto)86.5712
Lakeland (Detroit)68.4294
Clearwater (Philadelphia)510.333
x-Fort Myers (Minnesota)39.2506
Saturday's Games

Bradenton 7, Lakeland 6

Jupiter 8, Palm Beach 7

Fort Myers 8, Tampa 3

Dunedin 6, Clearwater 3

St. Lucie at Daytona, ppd.

Sunday's Games

Fort Myers at Tampa, ppd.

Jupiter 7, Palm Beach 4

Clearwater 5, Dunedin 3

Bradenton 7, Lakeland 6

Daytona 4, 0, 1st game

St. Lucie 2, Daytona 1, 2nd game

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Dunedin at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Jupiter at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.

Daytona at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Clearwater at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Jupiter at Bradenton, noon

Clearwater at Fort Myers, noon

Dunedin at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.

Daytona at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.<

