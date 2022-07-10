|All Times EDT
|East Division
|x-first half division winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|9
|6
|.600
|—
|Jupiter (Miami)
|8
|7
|.533
|1
|x-St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|8
|7
|.533
|1
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|5
|10
|.333
|4
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|10
|4
|.714
|—
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|10
|5
|.667
|½
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|8
|6
|.571
|2
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|6
|8
|.429
|4
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|5
|10
|.333
|5½
|x-Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|3
|9
|.250
|6
|Saturday's Games
Bradenton 7, Lakeland 6
Jupiter 8, Palm Beach 7
Fort Myers 8, Tampa 3
Dunedin 6, Clearwater 3
St. Lucie at Daytona, ppd.
|Sunday's Games
Fort Myers at Tampa, ppd.
Jupiter 7, Palm Beach 4
Clearwater 5, Dunedin 3
Bradenton 7, Lakeland 6
Daytona 4, 0, 1st game
St. Lucie 2, Daytona 1, 2nd game
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Dunedin at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
Jupiter at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.
Daytona at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.
Clearwater at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Jupiter at Bradenton, noon
Clearwater at Fort Myers, noon
Dunedin at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.
Daytona at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.<
