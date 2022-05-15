All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)2210.688
Jupiter (Miami)1913.5943
Daytona (Cincinnati)1319.4069
Palm Beach (St. Louis)1121.34411
West Division
WLPct.GB
Fort Myers (Minnesota)1910.655
Clearwater (Philadelphia)1712.5862
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)1517.469
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)1417.4526
Lakeland (Detroit)1318.4197
Dunedin (Toronto)1319.406
Saturday's Games

Jupiter 3, Bradenton 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Jupiter 4, Bradenton 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Fort Myers 10, Palm Beach 4

St. Lucie 4, Lakeland 1

Dunedin 1, Tampa 0

Clearwater 9, Daytona 5

Sunday's Games

Bradenton at Jupiter, noon

Tampa at Dunedin, noon

Daytona at Clearwater, noon

Lakeland at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.

Palm Beach at Fort Myers, 1 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

St. Lucie at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Bredenton at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Jupiter at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Myers at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m., 1st Game

Clearwater at Fort Myers, 8:30 p.m., 2nd Game (Completion of 5/1 susp)

Dundein at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Fort Myers at Clearwater, 2, Noon

St. Lucie at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Bredenton at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Jupiter at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Dundein at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

