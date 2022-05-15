|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|22
|10
|.688
|—
|Jupiter (Miami)
|19
|13
|.594
|3
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|13
|19
|.406
|9
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|11
|21
|.344
|11
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|19
|10
|.655
|—
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|17
|12
|.586
|2
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|15
|17
|.469
|5½
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|14
|17
|.452
|6
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|13
|18
|.419
|7
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|13
|19
|.406
|7½
|Saturday's Games
Jupiter 3, Bradenton 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Jupiter 4, Bradenton 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
Fort Myers 10, Palm Beach 4
St. Lucie 4, Lakeland 1
Dunedin 1, Tampa 0
Clearwater 9, Daytona 5
|Sunday's Games
Bradenton at Jupiter, noon
Tampa at Dunedin, noon
Daytona at Clearwater, noon
Lakeland at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.
Palm Beach at Fort Myers, 1 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
St. Lucie at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
Bredenton at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.
Jupiter at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.
Fort Myers at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m., 1st Game
Clearwater at Fort Myers, 8:30 p.m., 2nd Game (Completion of 5/1 susp)
Dundein at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Fort Myers at Clearwater, 2, Noon
St. Lucie at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
Bredenton at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.
Jupiter at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.
Dundein at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.
