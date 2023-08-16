All Times EDT
East Division

x-First Half Winner

WLPct.GB
Jupiter (Miami)2222.500
x-Palm Beach (St. Louis)1922.463
Daytona (Cincinnati)1923.4522
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)1331.2959
West Division
WLPct.GB
Lakeland (Detroit)2815.651
x-Clearwater (Philadelphia)2816.636½
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)2716.6281
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)2222.500
Dunedin (Toronto)1924.4429
Fort Myers (Minnesota)1925.432
Tuesday's Games

Fort Myers 9, Palm Beach 2

Jupiter 11, St. Lucie 6

Clearwater 4, Dunedin 1

Bradenton 14, Lakeland 13

Daytona 8, Tampa 7

Wednesday's Games

Jupiter 4, St. Lucie 3, 10 innings

Palm Beach 5, Fort Myers 4, susp. top of 5th

Dunedin 12, Clearwater 4

Lakeland at Bradenton, ppd.

Tampa 8, Daytona 6

Thursday's Games

Fort Myers at Palm Beach, 2, 3:45 p.m.

Lakeland at Bradenton, 2, 5 p.m.

Jupiter at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Dunedin at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.

Friday's Games

Jupiter at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Fort Myers at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Dunedin at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

Lakeland at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.

