|All Times EDT
|East Division
x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Jupiter (Miami)
|22
|22
|.500
|—
|x-Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|19
|22
|.463
|1½
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|19
|23
|.452
|2
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|13
|31
|.295
|9
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|28
|15
|.651
|—
|x-Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|28
|16
|.636
|½
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|27
|16
|.628
|1
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|22
|22
|.500
|6½
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|19
|24
|.442
|9
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|19
|25
|.432
|9½
|Tuesday's Games
Fort Myers 9, Palm Beach 2
Jupiter 11, St. Lucie 6
Clearwater 4, Dunedin 1
Bradenton 14, Lakeland 13
Daytona 8, Tampa 7
|Wednesday's Games
Jupiter 4, St. Lucie 3, 10 innings
Palm Beach 5, Fort Myers 4, susp. top of 5th
Dunedin 12, Clearwater 4
Lakeland at Bradenton, ppd.
Tampa 8, Daytona 6
|Thursday's Games
Fort Myers at Palm Beach, 2, 3:45 p.m.
Lakeland at Bradenton, 2, 5 p.m.
Jupiter at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
Dunedin at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Jupiter at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
Fort Myers at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.
Dunedin at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.