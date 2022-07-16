All Times EDT
East Division
x-first half division winner
WLPct.GB
Palm Beach (St. Louis)127.632
x-St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)118.5791
Jupiter (Miami)910.4743
Daytona (Cincinnati)712.3685
West Division
WLPct.GB
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)136.684
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)126.667½
Dunedin (Toronto)99.500
Lakeland (Detroit)710.4125
x-Fort Myers (Minnesota)711.389
Clearwater (Philadelphia)614.300
Friday's Games

Fort Myers 6, Clearwater 1, 1st game

Fort Myers 7, Clearwater 4, 2nd game

Jupiter 4, Bradenton 3, 1st game

Jupiter at Bradenton, ppd., 2nd game

Tampa 8, Daytona 1, 1st game

Daytona 6, Tampa 2, 6 innings, 2nd game

Dunedin 4, St. Lucie 0

Palm Beach 2, Lakeland 1

Saturday's Games

Jupiter at Bradenton, ppd., 1st game

Bradenton 4, Jupiter 3, 2nd game

Lakeland at Palm Beach, ppd.

Dunedin at St. Lucie, susp.

Daytona at Tampa, ppd.

Clearwater 5, Fort Myers 1

Sunday's Games

Lakeland at Palm Beach, 2, 10 a.m.

Daytona at Tampa, 2, 11 a.m.

Jupiter at Bradenton, 2, noon

Dunedin at St. Lucie, 2, 12:10 p.m.

Clearwater at Fort Myers, 1 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

