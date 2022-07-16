|All Times EDT
|East Division
|x-first half division winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|12
|7
|.632
|—
|x-St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|11
|8
|.579
|1
|Jupiter (Miami)
|9
|10
|.474
|3
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|7
|12
|.368
|5
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|13
|6
|.684
|—
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|12
|6
|.667
|½
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|9
|9
|.500
|3½
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|7
|10
|.412
|5
|x-Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|7
|11
|.389
|5½
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|6
|14
|.300
|7½
|Friday's Games
Fort Myers 6, Clearwater 1, 1st game
Fort Myers 7, Clearwater 4, 2nd game
Jupiter 4, Bradenton 3, 1st game
Jupiter at Bradenton, ppd., 2nd game
Tampa 8, Daytona 1, 1st game
Daytona 6, Tampa 2, 6 innings, 2nd game
Dunedin 4, St. Lucie 0
Palm Beach 2, Lakeland 1
|Saturday's Games
Jupiter at Bradenton, ppd., 1st game
Bradenton 4, Jupiter 3, 2nd game
Lakeland at Palm Beach, ppd.
Dunedin at St. Lucie, susp.
Daytona at Tampa, ppd.
Clearwater 5, Fort Myers 1
|Sunday's Games
Lakeland at Palm Beach, 2, 10 a.m.
Daytona at Tampa, 2, 11 a.m.
Jupiter at Bradenton, 2, noon
Dunedin at St. Lucie, 2, 12:10 p.m.
Clearwater at Fort Myers, 1 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
No games scheduled
