All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)137.650
Jupiter (Miami)1010.5003
Daytona (Cincinnati)911.4504
Palm Beach (St. Louis)911.4504
West Division
WLPct.GB
Fort Myers (Minnesota)117.611
Bradenton (Pittsburgh)128.600
Clearwater (Philadelphia)99.5002
Lakeland (Detroit)810.4443
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)810.4443
Dunedin (Toronto)713.3505
Saturday's Games

Lakeland at Tampa, 2, ppd.

Clearwater at Fort Myers, 2, ppd.

Palm Beach 2, Jupiter 1, 10 innings

St. Lucie 6, Daytona 3

Bradenton 5, Dunedin 4

Sunday's Games

Lakeland at Tampa, noon

Jupiter at Palm Beach, noon

Dunedin at Bradenton, noon

Daytona at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.

Clearwater at Fort Myers, 1 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

St. Lucie at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Myers at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Clearwater at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.

Jupiter at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

St. Lucie at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Myers at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Clearwater at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.

Jupiter at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

