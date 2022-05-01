|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|13
|7
|.650
|—
|Jupiter (Miami)
|10
|10
|.500
|3
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|9
|11
|.450
|4
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|9
|11
|.450
|4
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|11
|7
|.611
|—
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|12
|8
|.600
|—
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|9
|9
|.500
|2
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|8
|10
|.444
|3
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|8
|10
|.444
|3
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|7
|13
|.350
|5
|Saturday's Games
Lakeland at Tampa, 2, ppd.
Clearwater at Fort Myers, 2, ppd.
Palm Beach 2, Jupiter 1, 10 innings
St. Lucie 6, Daytona 3
Bradenton 5, Dunedin 4
|Sunday's Games
Lakeland at Tampa, noon
Jupiter at Palm Beach, noon
Dunedin at Bradenton, noon
Daytona at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.
Clearwater at Fort Myers, 1 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled.
|Tuesday's Games
St. Lucie at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.
Fort Myers at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.
Clearwater at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.
Jupiter at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
St. Lucie at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.
Fort Myers at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.
Clearwater at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa at Bradenton, 6:30 p.m.
Jupiter at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.
