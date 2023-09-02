Louisiana Tech007714
SMU14170738

First Quarter

SMU_Hudson 67 pass from Stone (C.Rogers kick), 4:17.

SMU_K.Roberson 16 interception return (C.Rogers kick), 3:36.

Second Quarter

SMU_FG C.Rogers 34, 14:11.

SMU_Matthews-Harris 9 pass from Stone (C.Rogers kick), 5:08.

SMU_Maryland 25 pass from Stone (C.Rogers kick), :02.

Third Quarter

LT_Duru 53 pass from Bachmeier (Barnes kick), 13:52.

Fourth Quarter

SMU_LJ.Johnson 1 run (C.Rogers kick), 2:32.

LT_Willis 2 run (Barnes kick), :26.

A_21,490.

LTSMU
First downs1124
Total Net Yards269457
Rushes-yards24-2841-209
Passing241248
Punt Returns2-112-19
Kickoff Returns3-510-0
Interceptions Ret.0-01-16
Comp-Att-Int21-33-123-38-0
Sacked-Yards Lost6-320-0
Punts6-44.03-51.0
Fumbles-Lost0-00-0
Penalties-Yards5-546-42
Time of Possession26:0333:57

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Louisiana Tech, Thornton 8-24, J.Fields 2-7, Willis 2-6, Bachmeier 12-(minus 9). SMU, LJ.Johnson 14-128, Knighton 17-64, Stone 3-11, Minors 1-4, Daniels 2-1, Lavine 4-1.

PASSING_Louisiana Tech, Bachmeier 21-33-1-241. SMU, Stone 23-37-0-248, (Team) 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING_Louisiana Tech, Harris 7-47, Duru 3-55, Maxwell 2-55, N.Jones 2-12, Thornton 2-2, Willis 2-2, J.Lewis 1-37, McCallister 1-17, Allen 1-14. SMU, Maryland 5-58, Dixon 3-29, Bailey 3-9, Hudson 2-72, K.Smith 2-44, Daniels 2-9, Knighton 2-6, Kerley 2-5, Matthews-Harris 1-9, Brinson 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Louisiana Tech, Buchanan 50. SMU, C.Rogers 49, C.Rogers 36.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you