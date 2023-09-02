|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|7
|7
|—
|14
|SMU
|14
|17
|0
|7
|—
|38
First Quarter
SMU_Hudson 67 pass from Stone (C.Rogers kick), 4:17.
SMU_K.Roberson 16 interception return (C.Rogers kick), 3:36.
Second Quarter
SMU_FG C.Rogers 34, 14:11.
SMU_Matthews-Harris 9 pass from Stone (C.Rogers kick), 5:08.
SMU_Maryland 25 pass from Stone (C.Rogers kick), :02.
Third Quarter
LT_Duru 53 pass from Bachmeier (Barnes kick), 13:52.
Fourth Quarter
SMU_LJ.Johnson 1 run (C.Rogers kick), 2:32.
LT_Willis 2 run (Barnes kick), :26.
A_21,490.
|LT
|SMU
|First downs
|11
|24
|Total Net Yards
|269
|457
|Rushes-yards
|24-28
|41-209
|Passing
|241
|248
|Punt Returns
|2-11
|2-19
|Kickoff Returns
|3-51
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-16
|Comp-Att-Int
|21-33-1
|23-38-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|6-32
|0-0
|Punts
|6-44.0
|3-51.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|5-54
|6-42
|Time of Possession
|26:03
|33:57
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Louisiana Tech, Thornton 8-24, J.Fields 2-7, Willis 2-6, Bachmeier 12-(minus 9). SMU, LJ.Johnson 14-128, Knighton 17-64, Stone 3-11, Minors 1-4, Daniels 2-1, Lavine 4-1.
PASSING_Louisiana Tech, Bachmeier 21-33-1-241. SMU, Stone 23-37-0-248, (Team) 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING_Louisiana Tech, Harris 7-47, Duru 3-55, Maxwell 2-55, N.Jones 2-12, Thornton 2-2, Willis 2-2, J.Lewis 1-37, McCallister 1-17, Allen 1-14. SMU, Maryland 5-58, Dixon 3-29, Bailey 3-9, Hudson 2-72, K.Smith 2-44, Daniels 2-9, Knighton 2-6, Kerley 2-5, Matthews-Harris 1-9, Brinson 1-7.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Louisiana Tech, Buchanan 50. SMU, C.Rogers 49, C.Rogers 36.
