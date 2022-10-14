|Navy
|0
|7
|7
|20
|—
|34
|SMU
|10
|3
|20
|7
|—
|40
First Quarter
SMU_FG C.Rogers 30, 11:01.
SMU_Goffney 24 pass from Mordecai (C.Rogers kick), 7:00.
Second Quarter
SMU_FG C.Rogers 46, 11:49.
NAVY_Terrell 24 pass from Lavatai (Davies kick), :14.
Third Quarter
NAVY_Lavatai 15 run (Davies kick), 11:13.
SMU_Mordecai 60 run (pass failed), 10:40.
SMU_McDaniel 1 run (C.Rogers kick), 5:49.
SMU_Kerley 33 pass from Mordecai (C.Rogers kick), 2:49.
Fourth Quarter
NAVY_Umbarger 26 pass from Lavatai (run failed), 14:21.
SMU_Daniels 27 pass from Mordecai (C.Rogers kick), 8:28.
NAVY_Point 3 run (Davies kick), 2:31.
NAVY_Lavatai 1 run (Davies kick), :09.
|NAVY
|SMU
|First downs
|31
|15
|Total Net Yards
|509
|441
|Rushes-yards
|77-373
|21-105
|Passing
|136
|336
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|1--9
|Kickoff Returns
|1-16
|4-40
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1--3
|Comp-Att-Int
|9-25-1
|20-27-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-5
|0-0
|Punts
|2-38.0
|3-47.333
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|6-36
|5-55
|Time of Possession
|55:37
|19:23
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Navy, Lavatai 25-121, Haywood 8-95, Fofana 21-61, Terrell 12-37, Jones 2-23, Puailoa Rojas 2-19, Kent 1-7, Point 3-5, A.Hall 3-5. SMU, Mordecai 6-74, Lavine 6-28, Wheaton 3-5, McDaniel 4-0, (Team) 2-(minus 2).
PASSING_Navy, Lavatai 9-20-1-136, (Team) 0-5-0-0. SMU, Mordecai 20-27-0-336.
RECEIVING_Navy, Umbarger 5-59, M.Walker 1-34, Terrell 1-24, Puailoa Rojas 1-12, Haywood 1-7. SMU, Goffney 4-116, Rice 3-74, Kerley 3-62, McDaniel 3-6, Dixon 2-44, Daniels 2-30, Upshaw 1-10, Knox 1-(minus 3), Maryland 1-(minus 3).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Navy, Davies 36.
