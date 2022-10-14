Navy0772034
SMU10320740

First Quarter

SMU_FG C.Rogers 30, 11:01.

SMU_Goffney 24 pass from Mordecai (C.Rogers kick), 7:00.

Second Quarter

SMU_FG C.Rogers 46, 11:49.

NAVY_Terrell 24 pass from Lavatai (Davies kick), :14.

Third Quarter

NAVY_Lavatai 15 run (Davies kick), 11:13.

SMU_Mordecai 60 run (pass failed), 10:40.

SMU_McDaniel 1 run (C.Rogers kick), 5:49.

SMU_Kerley 33 pass from Mordecai (C.Rogers kick), 2:49.

Fourth Quarter

NAVY_Umbarger 26 pass from Lavatai (run failed), 14:21.

SMU_Daniels 27 pass from Mordecai (C.Rogers kick), 8:28.

NAVY_Point 3 run (Davies kick), 2:31.

NAVY_Lavatai 1 run (Davies kick), :09.

NAVYSMU
First downs3115
Total Net Yards509441
Rushes-yards77-37321-105
Passing136336
Punt Returns0-01--9
Kickoff Returns1-164-40
Interceptions Ret.0-01--3
Comp-Att-Int9-25-120-27-0
Sacked-Yards Lost1-50-0
Punts2-38.03-47.333
Fumbles-Lost1-10-0
Penalties-Yards6-365-55
Time of Possession55:3719:23

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Navy, Lavatai 25-121, Haywood 8-95, Fofana 21-61, Terrell 12-37, Jones 2-23, Puailoa Rojas 2-19, Kent 1-7, Point 3-5, A.Hall 3-5. SMU, Mordecai 6-74, Lavine 6-28, Wheaton 3-5, McDaniel 4-0, (Team) 2-(minus 2).

PASSING_Navy, Lavatai 9-20-1-136, (Team) 0-5-0-0. SMU, Mordecai 20-27-0-336.

RECEIVING_Navy, Umbarger 5-59, M.Walker 1-34, Terrell 1-24, Puailoa Rojas 1-12, Haywood 1-7. SMU, Goffney 4-116, Rice 3-74, Kerley 3-62, McDaniel 3-6, Dixon 2-44, Daniels 2-30, Upshaw 1-10, Knox 1-(minus 3), Maryland 1-(minus 3).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Navy, Davies 36.

