|Lamar
|0
|10
|3
|3
|—
|16
|SMU
|14
|10
|14
|7
|—
|45
First Quarter
SMU_Rice 8 pass from Mordecai (C.Rogers kick), 11:18.
SMU_Redding 1 pass from Mordecai (C.Rogers kick), 8:27.
Second Quarter
SMU_FG C.Rogers 20, 12:08.
LAM_Griffin 1 run (Esqueda kick), 3:42.
SMU_McDaniel 57 run (C.Rogers kick), 2:38.
LAM_FG Esqueda 42, :00.
Third Quarter
SMU_McDaniel 1 run (C.Rogers kick), 11:24.
LAM_FG Esqueda 38, 2:14.
SMU_Rice 20 pass from Mordecai (C.Rogers kick), :18.
Fourth Quarter
SMU_Stone 8 run (C.Rogers kick), 11:51.
LAM_FG Esqueda 46, 7:41.
A_26,509.
|LAM
|SMU
|First downs
|16
|23
|Total Net Yards
|252
|453
|Rushes-yards
|43-104
|30-208
|Passing
|148
|245
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|1-6
|Kickoff Returns
|1-25
|2-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-19
|1-1
|Comp-Att-Int
|13-33-1
|22-36-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-20
|1-11
|Punts
|6-45.833
|3-46.667
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|10-76
|7-64
|Time of Possession
|40:01
|19:59
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Lamar, Griffin 13-31, Dummett 3-19, Rhea 1-15, D.Harris 5-10, Chandler 11-8, Carver 2-7, Bowden 6-7, Batten 1-5, Alexander 1-2. SMU, Gardner 11-100, McDaniel 13-96, Lavine 2-9, Epton 2-6, Stone 2-(minus 3).
PASSING_Lamar, Chandler 10-25-1-127, Yockey 3-7-0-21, (Team) 0-1-0-0. SMU, Mordecai 18-31-1-212, Stone 4-5-1-33.
RECEIVING_Lamar, Dummett 5-58, Rhea 2-27, Gibbs 2-24, Bowden 1-19, Ja.Davis 1-9, Lazard 1-9, Je.Davis 1-2. SMU, Rice 9-132, Dixon 4-43, Goffney 2-19, Upshaw 2-17, Maryland 1-18, Gardner 1-9, Kerley 1-8, Redding 1-1, McDaniel 1-(minus 2).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
