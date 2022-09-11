Lamar0103316
SMU141014745

First Quarter

SMU_Rice 8 pass from Mordecai (C.Rogers kick), 11:18.

SMU_Redding 1 pass from Mordecai (C.Rogers kick), 8:27.

Second Quarter

SMU_FG C.Rogers 20, 12:08.

LAM_Griffin 1 run (Esqueda kick), 3:42.

SMU_McDaniel 57 run (C.Rogers kick), 2:38.

LAM_FG Esqueda 42, :00.

Third Quarter

SMU_McDaniel 1 run (C.Rogers kick), 11:24.

LAM_FG Esqueda 38, 2:14.

SMU_Rice 20 pass from Mordecai (C.Rogers kick), :18.

Fourth Quarter

SMU_Stone 8 run (C.Rogers kick), 11:51.

LAM_FG Esqueda 46, 7:41.

A_26,509.

LAMSMU
First downs1623
Total Net Yards252453
Rushes-yards43-10430-208
Passing148245
Punt Returns0-01-6
Kickoff Returns1-252-0
Interceptions Ret.2-191-1
Comp-Att-Int13-33-122-36-2
Sacked-Yards Lost3-201-11
Punts6-45.8333-46.667
Fumbles-Lost1-11-1
Penalties-Yards10-767-64
Time of Possession40:0119:59

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Lamar, Griffin 13-31, Dummett 3-19, Rhea 1-15, D.Harris 5-10, Chandler 11-8, Carver 2-7, Bowden 6-7, Batten 1-5, Alexander 1-2. SMU, Gardner 11-100, McDaniel 13-96, Lavine 2-9, Epton 2-6, Stone 2-(minus 3).

PASSING_Lamar, Chandler 10-25-1-127, Yockey 3-7-0-21, (Team) 0-1-0-0. SMU, Mordecai 18-31-1-212, Stone 4-5-1-33.

RECEIVING_Lamar, Dummett 5-58, Rhea 2-27, Gibbs 2-24, Bowden 1-19, Ja.Davis 1-9, Lazard 1-9, Je.Davis 1-2. SMU, Rice 9-132, Dixon 4-43, Goffney 2-19, Upshaw 2-17, Maryland 1-18, Gardner 1-9, Kerley 1-8, Redding 1-1, McDaniel 1-(minus 2).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

