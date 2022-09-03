|SMU
|14
|17
|7
|10
|—
|48
|North Texas
|0
|10
|0
|0
|—
|10
First Quarter
SMU_Siggers 9 run (C.Rogers kick), 7:04.
SMU_Lavine 5 run (C.Rogers kick), 3:05.
Second Quarter
UNT_FG Mooney 33, 11:14.
SMU_Kerley 51 pass from Mordecai (C.Rogers kick), 10:58.
SMU_FG C.Rogers 39, 4:52.
UNT_Adaway 35 run (Mooney kick), 2:08.
SMU_Daniels 75 pass from Mordecai (C.Rogers kick), 1:57.
Third Quarter
SMU_Rice 24 pass from Mordecai (C.Rogers kick), 3:54.
Fourth Quarter
SMU_Dixon 8 pass from Mordecai (C.Rogers kick), 14:16.
SMU_FG B.Hall 32, 6:47.
A_25,306.
|SMU
|UNT
|First downs
|23
|21
|Total Net Yards
|576
|422
|Rushes-yards
|32-150
|47-202
|Passing
|426
|220
|Punt Returns
|1--7
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|1-48
|3-44
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-28
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|25-34-0
|16-34-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-10
|1-5
|Punts
|4-45.75
|5-40.2
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-2
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|4-42
|6-40
|Time of Possession
|26:07
|33:53
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_SMU, Siggers 12-54, McDaniel 6-41, Wheaton 6-41, Stone 1-8, Lavine 1-5, Epton 3-5, Upshaw 1-3, Mordecai 2-(minus 7). North Texas, Adaway 20-117, Adeyi 10-42, I.Johnson 8-34, Ragsdale 6-23, Aune 1-6, Gunnell 1-(minus 5), (Team) 1-(minus 15).
PASSING_SMU, Mordecai 23-32-0-432, Stone 2-2-0-(minus 6). North Texas, Aune 14-29-2-186, Gunnell 2-5-0-34.
RECEIVING_SMU, Rice 8-166, Kerley 4-103, Daniels 2-76, Haskin 2-41, Maryland 2-19, Dixon 2-15, Upshaw 2-6, Siggers 1-4, Redding 1-2, Knox 1-(minus 6). North Texas, Burns 4-35, Roberts 3-41, Gumms 2-38, Shorter 2-29, I.Johnson 2-11, Maclin 1-53, Bush 1-12, Ragsdale 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_North Texas, Mooney 31.
