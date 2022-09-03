SMU141771048
North Texas0100010

First Quarter

SMU_Siggers 9 run (C.Rogers kick), 7:04.

SMU_Lavine 5 run (C.Rogers kick), 3:05.

Second Quarter

UNT_FG Mooney 33, 11:14.

SMU_Kerley 51 pass from Mordecai (C.Rogers kick), 10:58.

SMU_FG C.Rogers 39, 4:52.

UNT_Adaway 35 run (Mooney kick), 2:08.

SMU_Daniels 75 pass from Mordecai (C.Rogers kick), 1:57.

Third Quarter

SMU_Rice 24 pass from Mordecai (C.Rogers kick), 3:54.

Fourth Quarter

SMU_Dixon 8 pass from Mordecai (C.Rogers kick), 14:16.

SMU_FG B.Hall 32, 6:47.

A_25,306.

SMUUNT
First downs2321
Total Net Yards576422
Rushes-yards32-15047-202
Passing426220
Punt Returns1--70-0
Kickoff Returns1-483-44
Interceptions Ret.2-280-0
Comp-Att-Int25-34-016-34-2
Sacked-Yards Lost1-101-5
Punts4-45.755-40.2
Fumbles-Lost2-22-1
Penalties-Yards4-426-40
Time of Possession26:0733:53

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_SMU, Siggers 12-54, McDaniel 6-41, Wheaton 6-41, Stone 1-8, Lavine 1-5, Epton 3-5, Upshaw 1-3, Mordecai 2-(minus 7). North Texas, Adaway 20-117, Adeyi 10-42, I.Johnson 8-34, Ragsdale 6-23, Aune 1-6, Gunnell 1-(minus 5), (Team) 1-(minus 15).

PASSING_SMU, Mordecai 23-32-0-432, Stone 2-2-0-(minus 6). North Texas, Aune 14-29-2-186, Gunnell 2-5-0-34.

RECEIVING_SMU, Rice 8-166, Kerley 4-103, Daniels 2-76, Haskin 2-41, Maryland 2-19, Dixon 2-15, Upshaw 2-6, Siggers 1-4, Redding 1-2, Knox 1-(minus 6). North Texas, Burns 4-35, Roberts 3-41, Gumms 2-38, Shorter 2-29, I.Johnson 2-11, Maclin 1-53, Bush 1-12, Ragsdale 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_North Texas, Mooney 31.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you