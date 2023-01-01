TULSA (4-9)
Selebangue 8-12 5-9 21, Gaston-Chapman 2-5 4-5 8, Griffin 7-18 4-5 22, Knight 1-4 0-0 2, Pritchard 4-7 0-1 9, Betson 1-3 0-0 3, Dalger 0-4 2-2 2, Embery-Simpson 0-2 0-0 0, Chukwu 0-0 0-0 0, McWright 0-0 0-0 0, Seals 0-0 0-0 0, Urbancic 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-55 15-22 67.
SMU (6-8)
Odigie 3-6 1-2 7, Williamson 6-11 4-7 17, Nutall 6-11 1-2 17, Phelps 1-2 0-0 3, Smith 3-4 4-4 11, Ambrose-Hylton 3-3 1-2 7, Lanier 4-8 1-2 11, Wright 4-6 0-0 11, Koulibaly 2-2 0-0 6, Njie 1-2 0-0 2, Agunanne 0-0 0-0 0, Foster 0-0 0-0 0, McBride 0-1 0-0 0, Utter 0-0 0-0 0, Young 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-57 12-19 92.
Halftime_SMU 43-36. 3-Point Goals_Tulsa 6-20 (Griffin 4-11, Pritchard 1-1, Betson 1-2, Dalger 0-1, Embery-Simpson 0-2, Knight 0-3), SMU 14-26 (Nutall 4-7, Wright 3-5, Koulibaly 2-2, Lanier 2-4, Phelps 1-2, Smith 1-2, Williamson 1-2, McBride 0-1, Young 0-1). Rebounds_Tulsa 24 (Selebangue 9), SMU 31 (Williamson 7). Assists_Tulsa 10 (Pritchard 5), SMU 25 (Smith 7). Total Fouls_Tulsa 14, SMU 17. A_3,385 (7,000).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.