|Si Woo Kim (500), $1,422,000
|67-67-64-64—262
|-18
|Hayden Buckley (300), $861,100
|67-64-64-68—263
|-17
|Chris Kirk (190), $545,100
|64-65-68-68—265
|-15
|David Lipsky (115), $332,458
|65-66-66-69—266
|-14
|Andrew Putnam (115), $332,458
|70-66-62-68—266
|-14
|Ben Taylor (115), $332,458
|66-66-65-69—266
|-14
|Aaron Baddeley (80), $231,865
|67-70-65-65—267
|-13
|Matt Kuchar (80), $231,865
|70-67-64-66—267
|-13
|Nate Lashley (80), $231,865
|69-65-65-68—267
|-13
|Maverick McNealy (80), $231,865
|66-67-67-67—267
|-13
|Nick Taylor (80), $231,865
|70-68-62-67—267
|-13
|Byeong Hun An (54), $138,908
|70-65-66-67—268
|-12
|Corey Conners (54), $138,908
|69-66-68-65—268
|-12
|Nicolas Echavarria (54), $138,908
|69-69-65-65—268
|-12
|Austin Eckroat (54), $138,908
|66-66-68-68—268
|-12
|Ben Griffin (54), $138,908
|65-68-67-68—268
|-12
|Seonghyeon Kim (54), $138,908
|65-67-68-68—268
|-12
|Taylor Montgomery (54), $138,908
|64-66-70-68—268
|-12
|Andrew Novak (54), $138,908
|66-70-67-65—268
|-12
|J.J. Spaun (54), $138,908
|66-64-71-67—268
|-12
|Stewart Cink (37), $77,025
|66-68-67-68—269
|-11
|Brice Garnett (37), $77,025
|70-67-68-64—269
|-11
|J.T. Poston (37), $77,025
|67-66-67-69—269
|-11
|Adam Scott (37), $77,025
|69-66-67-67—269
|-11
|Brendon Todd (37), $77,025
|65-68-71-65—269
|-11
|Kevin Yu (37), $77,025
|67-66-68-68—269
|-11
|Carl Yuan (37), $77,025
|70-65-66-68—269
|-11
|Will Gordon (29), $55,300
|69-67-63-71—270
|-10
|Harry Hall (29), $55,300
|66-69-66-69—270
|-10
|Stephan Jaeger (29), $55,300
|67-66-69-68—270
|-10
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee (29), $55,300
|69-67-65-69—270
|-10
|Tyson Alexander (20), $41,387
|68-69-65-69—271
|-9
|Cameron Davis (20), $41,387
|66-70-68-67—271
|-9
|Brian Harman (20), $41,387
|67-69-70-65—271
|-9
|Russell Henley (20), $41,387
|67-69-67-68—271
|-9
|Ben Martin (20), $41,387
|68-68-67-68—271
|-9
|Denny McCarthy (20), $41,387
|65-68-68-70—271
|-9
|Ryan Palmer (20), $41,387
|71-67-68-65—271
|-9
|Doc Redman (20), $41,387
|67-68-67-69—271
|-9
|Michael Thompson (20), $41,387
|69-65-69-68—271
|-9
|Ryan Brehm (12), $28,045
|69-69-68-66—272
|-8
|Nick Hardy (12), $28,045
|71-63-68-70—272
|-8
|Tom Hoge (12), $28,045
|68-70-67-67—272
|-8
|Augusto Nunez (12), $28,045
|67-68-69-68—272
|-8
|Chez Reavie (12), $28,045
|67-67-69-69—272
|-8
|Justin Suh (12), $28,045
|70-65-68-69—272
|-8
|Adam Svensson (12), $28,045
|69-69-67-67—272
|-8
|Zac Blair (8), $20,250
|67-69-72-65—273
|-7
|Danny Lee (8), $20,250
|69-68-67-69—273
|-7
|Adam Long (8), $20,250
|68-70-67-68—273
|-7
|Hideki Matsuyama (8), $20,250
|68-69-65-71—273
|-7
|Greyson Sigg (8), $20,250
|71-67-66-69—273
|-7
|Brendan Steele (8), $20,250
|66-72-68-67—273
|-7
|Joseph Bramlett (6), $18,249
|68-69-68-69—274
|-6
|MJ Daffue (6), $18,249
|67-68-71-68—274
|-6
|Chad Ramey (6), $18,249
|68-70-72-64—274
|-6
|Davis Thompson (6), $18,249
|69-68-70-67—274
|-6
|Kevin Tway (6), $18,249
|70-66-67-71—274
|-6
|Keita Nakajima (0), $18,249
|70-67-66-71—274
|-6
|Joseph Winslow (0), $18,249
|66-68-72-68—274
|-6
|Eric Cole (5), $17,380
|69-67-69-70—275
|-5
|Kelly Kraft (5), $17,380
|69-68-67-71—275
|-5
|Aaron Rai (5), $17,380
|67-71-68-69—275
|-5
|Cole Hammer (0), $17,380
|71-66-66-72—275
|-5
|Troy Merritt (4), $16,906
|68-70-69-69—276
|-4
|Brian Stuard (4), $16,906
|71-65-68-72—276
|-4
|Anders Albertson (3), $16,353
|68-68-71-70—277
|-3
|Russell Knox (3), $16,353
|69-69-68-71—277
|-3
|Adam Schenk (3), $16,353
|70-68-71-68—277
|-3
|Austin Smotherman (3), $16,353
|66-72-72-67—277
|-3
|Taiga Semikawa (0), $16,353
|71-66-67-73—277
|-3
|Kazuki Higa (0), $15,879
|69-69-69-71—278
|-2
|Harris English (3), $15,642
|65-70-72-72—279
|-1
|Kurt Kitayama (3), $15,642
|69-69-71-70—279
|-1
|Zach Johnson (3), $15,405
|69-69-72-71—281
|+1
|Patton Kizzire (2), $15,247
|67-70-72-73—282
|+2
