Sunday

At Waialae Country Club

Honolulu

Purse: $7.9 million

Yardage: 7,044; Par: 70

Final Round

Si Woo Kim (500), $1,422,00067-67-64-64—262-18
Hayden Buckley (300), $861,10067-64-64-68—263-17
Chris Kirk (190), $545,10064-65-68-68—265-15
David Lipsky (115), $332,45865-66-66-69—266-14
Andrew Putnam (115), $332,45870-66-62-68—266-14
Ben Taylor (115), $332,45866-66-65-69—266-14
Aaron Baddeley (80), $231,86567-70-65-65—267-13
Matt Kuchar (80), $231,86570-67-64-66—267-13
Nate Lashley (80), $231,86569-65-65-68—267-13
Maverick McNealy (80), $231,86566-67-67-67—267-13
Nick Taylor (80), $231,86570-68-62-67—267-13
Byeong Hun An (54), $138,90870-65-66-67—268-12
Corey Conners (54), $138,90869-66-68-65—268-12
Nicolas Echavarria (54), $138,90869-69-65-65—268-12
Austin Eckroat (54), $138,90866-66-68-68—268-12
Ben Griffin (54), $138,90865-68-67-68—268-12
Seonghyeon Kim (54), $138,90865-67-68-68—268-12
Taylor Montgomery (54), $138,90864-66-70-68—268-12
Andrew Novak (54), $138,90866-70-67-65—268-12
J.J. Spaun (54), $138,90866-64-71-67—268-12
Stewart Cink (37), $77,02566-68-67-68—269-11
Brice Garnett (37), $77,02570-67-68-64—269-11
J.T. Poston (37), $77,02567-66-67-69—269-11
Adam Scott (37), $77,02569-66-67-67—269-11
Brendon Todd (37), $77,02565-68-71-65—269-11
Kevin Yu (37), $77,02567-66-68-68—269-11
Carl Yuan (37), $77,02570-65-66-68—269-11
Will Gordon (29), $55,30069-67-63-71—270-10
Harry Hall (29), $55,30066-69-66-69—270-10
Stephan Jaeger (29), $55,30067-66-69-68—270-10
Kyoung-Hoon Lee (29), $55,30069-67-65-69—270-10
Tyson Alexander (20), $41,38768-69-65-69—271-9
Cameron Davis (20), $41,38766-70-68-67—271-9
Brian Harman (20), $41,38767-69-70-65—271-9
Russell Henley (20), $41,38767-69-67-68—271-9
Ben Martin (20), $41,38768-68-67-68—271-9
Denny McCarthy (20), $41,38765-68-68-70—271-9
Ryan Palmer (20), $41,38771-67-68-65—271-9
Doc Redman (20), $41,38767-68-67-69—271-9
Michael Thompson (20), $41,38769-65-69-68—271-9
Ryan Brehm (12), $28,04569-69-68-66—272-8
Nick Hardy (12), $28,04571-63-68-70—272-8
Tom Hoge (12), $28,04568-70-67-67—272-8
Augusto Nunez (12), $28,04567-68-69-68—272-8
Chez Reavie (12), $28,04567-67-69-69—272-8
Justin Suh (12), $28,04570-65-68-69—272-8
Adam Svensson (12), $28,04569-69-67-67—272-8
Zac Blair (8), $20,25067-69-72-65—273-7
Danny Lee (8), $20,25069-68-67-69—273-7
Adam Long (8), $20,25068-70-67-68—273-7
Hideki Matsuyama (8), $20,25068-69-65-71—273-7
Greyson Sigg (8), $20,25071-67-66-69—273-7
Brendan Steele (8), $20,25066-72-68-67—273-7
Joseph Bramlett (6), $18,24968-69-68-69—274-6
MJ Daffue (6), $18,24967-68-71-68—274-6
Chad Ramey (6), $18,24968-70-72-64—274-6
Davis Thompson (6), $18,24969-68-70-67—274-6
Kevin Tway (6), $18,24970-66-67-71—274-6
Keita Nakajima (0), $18,24970-67-66-71—274-6
Joseph Winslow (0), $18,24966-68-72-68—274-6
Eric Cole (5), $17,38069-67-69-70—275-5
Kelly Kraft (5), $17,38069-68-67-71—275-5
Aaron Rai (5), $17,38067-71-68-69—275-5
Cole Hammer (0), $17,38071-66-66-72—275-5
Troy Merritt (4), $16,90668-70-69-69—276-4
Brian Stuard (4), $16,90671-65-68-72—276-4
Anders Albertson (3), $16,35368-68-71-70—277-3
Russell Knox (3), $16,35369-69-68-71—277-3
Adam Schenk (3), $16,35370-68-71-68—277-3
Austin Smotherman (3), $16,35366-72-72-67—277-3
Taiga Semikawa (0), $16,35371-66-67-73—277-3
Kazuki Higa (0), $15,87969-69-69-71—278-2
Harris English (3), $15,64265-70-72-72—279-1
Kurt Kitayama (3), $15,64269-69-71-70—279-1
Zach Johnson (3), $15,40569-69-72-71—281+1
Patton Kizzire (2), $15,24767-70-72-73—282+2

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you