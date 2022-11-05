South Alabama71071438
Georgia Southern2137031

First Quarter

GASO_K.Jackson 43 interception return (Raynor kick), 14:09.

GASO_White 54 run (Raynor kick), 9:20.

USA_Wayne 10 pass from Bradley (Guajardo kick), 6:56.

GASO_Burgess 16 pass from Vantrease (Raynor kick), 3:24.

Second Quarter

USA_L.Webb 1 run (Guajardo kick), 14:56.

GASO_FG Raynor 22, 10:17.

USA_FG Guajardo 29, 3:23.

Third Quarter

GASO_McAfee 7 pass from Vantrease (Raynor kick), 8:45.

USA_L.Webb 5 run (Guajardo kick), 3:00.

Fourth Quarter

USA_L.Webb 5 run (Guajardo kick), 11:46.

USA_L.Webb 9 run (Guajardo kick), 5:50.

A_17,084.

USAGASO
First downs2921
Total Net Yards514366
Rushes-yards56-32118-88
Passing193278
Punt Returns1-01--3
Kickoff Returns2-583-44
Interceptions Ret.1-02-43
Comp-Att-Int16-27-226-45-1
Sacked-Yards Lost4-271-7
Punts3-29.3335-38.4
Fumbles-Lost2-10-0
Penalties-Yards13-1187-60
Time of Possession37:0422:56

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_South Alabama, L.Webb 35-247, McReynolds 6-42, Justice 1-30, Wells 3-18, Lee 1-5, (Team) 3-(minus 6), Bradley 7-(minus 15). Georgia Southern, White 10-65, Green 5-27, Vantrease 3-(minus 4).

PASSING_South Alabama, Bradley 16-27-2-193. Georgia Southern, Vantrease 26-45-1-278.

RECEIVING_South Alabama, Lacy 3-33, Wayne 3-28, Thomas-Jones 3-17, D.Voisin 2-42, Sefcik 2-31, Wells 2-26, McReynolds 1-16. Georgia Southern, Burgess 8-96, Hood 7-76, Cobb 3-29, McAfee 2-37, Sanders 2-19, Singleton 2-11, White 1-6, Archie 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Georgia Southern, Lantz 52.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

