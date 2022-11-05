|South Alabama
|7
|10
|7
|14
|—
|38
|Georgia Southern
|21
|3
|7
|0
|—
|31
First Quarter
GASO_K.Jackson 43 interception return (Raynor kick), 14:09.
GASO_White 54 run (Raynor kick), 9:20.
USA_Wayne 10 pass from Bradley (Guajardo kick), 6:56.
GASO_Burgess 16 pass from Vantrease (Raynor kick), 3:24.
Second Quarter
USA_L.Webb 1 run (Guajardo kick), 14:56.
GASO_FG Raynor 22, 10:17.
USA_FG Guajardo 29, 3:23.
Third Quarter
GASO_McAfee 7 pass from Vantrease (Raynor kick), 8:45.
USA_L.Webb 5 run (Guajardo kick), 3:00.
Fourth Quarter
USA_L.Webb 5 run (Guajardo kick), 11:46.
USA_L.Webb 9 run (Guajardo kick), 5:50.
A_17,084.
|USA
|GASO
|First downs
|29
|21
|Total Net Yards
|514
|366
|Rushes-yards
|56-321
|18-88
|Passing
|193
|278
|Punt Returns
|1-0
|1--3
|Kickoff Returns
|2-58
|3-44
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|2-43
|Comp-Att-Int
|16-27-2
|26-45-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-27
|1-7
|Punts
|3-29.333
|5-38.4
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|13-118
|7-60
|Time of Possession
|37:04
|22:56
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_South Alabama, L.Webb 35-247, McReynolds 6-42, Justice 1-30, Wells 3-18, Lee 1-5, (Team) 3-(minus 6), Bradley 7-(minus 15). Georgia Southern, White 10-65, Green 5-27, Vantrease 3-(minus 4).
PASSING_South Alabama, Bradley 16-27-2-193. Georgia Southern, Vantrease 26-45-1-278.
RECEIVING_South Alabama, Lacy 3-33, Wayne 3-28, Thomas-Jones 3-17, D.Voisin 2-42, Sefcik 2-31, Wells 2-26, McReynolds 1-16. Georgia Southern, Burgess 8-96, Hood 7-76, Cobb 3-29, McAfee 2-37, Sanders 2-19, Singleton 2-11, White 1-6, Archie 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Georgia Southern, Lantz 52.
